Big Bazaar starts doorstep delivery facility in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Guwahati as India shuts down for 21 days
Big Bazaar has started doorstep delivery across several cities in India amid the coronavirus lockdown implemented by the central government.
Big Bazaar outlined the way to avail of the services. One needs to call the nearest store and place their order. Delivery executives will bring the products to your doorstep and you can then pay them.
Big Bazaar tweeted that it will be delivering across 16 places in Mumbai. Not just Mumbai, similar facilities will be available in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.
We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Mumbai. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.
✅Call the nearest store and place your order
✅Delivery at your doorstep.
✅Pay at home.
— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020
— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020
The services are available in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and several other cities across the country.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 4 lakh people across 194 countries and has claimed the lives of over 18,000. In India alone, cases have crossed the 500 mark and has seen the death of 10 people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 24 March address to the nation, announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19. As per the directive issued by the home ministry, “District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.”
The lockdown period will see shops dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and other essential items remain open for the benefit of the people.
