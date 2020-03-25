Big Bazaar starts doorstep delivery facility in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Guwahati as India shuts down for 21 days

Big Bazaar has started doorstep delivery across several cities in India amid the coronavirus lockdown implemented by the central government.

Big Bazaar outlined the way to avail of the services. One needs to call the nearest store and place their order. Delivery executives will bring the products to your doorstep and you can then pay them.

Big Bazaar tweeted that it will be delivering across 16 places in Mumbai. Not just Mumbai, similar facilities will be available in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Mumbai. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep.

✅Pay at home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UekOZFUWyG — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020

The services are available in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and several other cities across the country.

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Rajasthan. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep.

✅Pay at home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/tSwvQL2YDH — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Maharashtra. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep.

✅Pay at home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/zRSBAbkZAz — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Gujarat. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep.

✅Pay at home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iEwhtUWYbQ — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Kolkata. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/A3Dvzfsiv8 — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Bhubaneshwar. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Bhubaneshwar pic.twitter.com/Oe41UJxZ2S — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Guwahati. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/OolGYScPCz — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Nagpur. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/PCMIjEs1SK — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Patna. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Patna. pic.twitter.com/aqWQG37eaZ — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Ranchi. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep within 24 hours

✅Pay @ home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/Zn1xHMhEts — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 19, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 4 lakh people across 194 countries and has claimed the lives of over 18,000. In India alone, cases have crossed the 500 mark and has seen the death of 10 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 24 March address to the nation, announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19. As per the directive issued by the home ministry, “District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.”

The lockdown period will see shops dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and other essential items remain open for the benefit of the people.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 16:21:49 IST

Tags : Big Bazaar, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Doorstep Delivery, NewsTracker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi