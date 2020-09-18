Bharat Bio's COVAXIN: Eight takeaways from animal trial results of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine

The animal trials demonstrate that COVAXIN protected against SARS-CoV-2, and amped up two kinds of antibodies needed for a strong immune response against the virus.

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech recently shared the results of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate safety trials in animals. The experimental shot, called 'COVAXIN', was found safe in rhesus monkeys that were vaccinated and exposed to the SARS-CoV-2.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), India's regulatory agency, granted approval for Phase I and II trials of the vaccine in June.

Developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine candidate. The inactivated vaccine is designed to produce unique elements of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which are used by the immune system to recognize a threat if the whole virus in ever encountered in the real world.

Here are ten things we learned about the COVAXIN animal trials.