Bladder control issues such as urinary incontinence are becoming more common than ever before.

Bladder control issues such as urinary incontinence are becoming more common than ever before. Millions of people all around the globe suffer from bladder leakages and different types of urinary tract infections (UTIs) that make it hard for them to live a normal life. There are numerous medications that promise to help people get rid of UTIs but only end up making thighs worse because of the high concentration of chemicals that they possess.

The best remedy for UTIs is through the use of natural extracts that are proven to help with bladder issues and work to improve not just your urinary tract health but also several other aspects of your everyday life. There are hundreds of urinary tract supplements that claim to provide relief from bladder issues but hardly ever live up to the promises they make. When you decide to go with a bladder control supplement, it is essential to do your research and make sure you go with the right product.

As of right now, there are two bladder control supplements that stand above all others - Flotrol and Confitrol24. These two are made from all-natural ingredients and effectively alleviate UTIs while improving other aspects of your health.

Below, we compare the two supplements and take a look at why they are better than all other options available today and why you should go with one of them if you want to get lasting relief from urinary incontinence and other bladder-related issues.

What is the Best Natural Supplement for Bladder Control?

When we're young, peeing is easy- it's as natural as breathing. As we age, however, bladder control can go downhill very fast. It's an issue of not having enough urine storage and muscles that are weak and unable to contract at the correct time, which means that we may not be able to get to a restroom in time. In this article, you'll find out about bladder control supplements for women and how they can help you maintain quality of life despite your condition!

Supplements for Bladder Control

Bladder control supplements are all-natural formulas designed to address the issues related to urinary leakages and different types of UTIs. These supplements work by strengthening the bladder muscles and the pelvic floor to provide relief from urinary incontinence while putting you on track for a healthier life. Today, there are two bladder control supplements that are in a league of their own, namely, Flotrol and Confitrol24. Both of these supplements have been reviewed in detail below.

Flotrol

Flotrol is an all-natural supplement made from extracts that have been used for centuries in traditional medicine. It is a premium quality product that is the perfect remedy for anyone suffering from an overactive bladder. The Flotrol supplement is ideal for anyone suffering from multiple bladder issues and works wonders for people of all ages, especially the elderly.

If you’re one of the 33 million people in the United States suffering from an overactive bladder, Flotrol is a supplement that can provide you lasting relief. The formula contains two natural extracts as its primary ingredients. Of these two extracts, Pumpkin seed extract was used by Native Americans to help with urination and is an ingredient that has been present for millennia as an effective remedy for UTIs and other bladder-related issues.

Flotrol works by strengthening your pelvic floor and correcting hormonal irregularities to provide lasting relief from urinary incontinence, among several other bladder issues. The supplement has been tried by thousands of people who have been left amazed by its results when nothing else seemed to work for them.

Furthermore, Flotrol is produced by a reliable manufacturer and guarantees the most premium quality that you will find in any bladder supplement. Along with this, you also get a 90-day moneyback guarantee, which makes the supplement a risk-free purchase and free for you to try.

How does Flotrol work?

The working of Flotrol is special because it takes an approach that addresses the root causes of urinary tract infections and produces effective results in a very short period of time. The detailed working of the supplement is explained below:

Addresses Hormonal Issues

Hormonal issues in both males and females can lead to a loss in the strength of the pelvic floor and can significantly weaken the bladder muscles. This is the ultimate trigger for an overactive bladder and can further contribute to severe UTIs that might be hard to get rid of. Flotrol gets to work inside the body by addressing these issues and regulating androgens, allowing the user to overcome urinary incontinence and all other urinary tract-related problems.

Strengthens The Bladder Muscles

The second mode of action for Flotrol is the strengthening of bladder muscles. It gets to work by activating the nitric oxide pathway, which allows the muscles to relax when your bladder is full and prevents any leakage. This is something that you do not see in many other supplements and is what makes Flotrol so effective. Furthermore, Flotrol also increases the flow of nutrients to the bladder muscles and plays a vital role in increasing their strength.

Ingredients used in Flotrol

As mentioned above, Flotrol contains two potent ingredients that are ideal for urinary incontinence treatment. These ingredients and their benefits are mentioned below:

Pumpkin Seed Extract

Pumpkin seeds were used by Native Americans to effectively treat problems related to urine and other disorders. The formula makes the most out of this ingredient by providing it in an ideal quantity that gets to work as soon as you take the first dose. The pumpkin seed extract is rich in antioxidants that are essential for the reduction of inflammation and work inside the body to improve the functioning of the prostate gland, along with providing several other benefits.

Soybean Extract

Soybean extract is the second active ingredient in Flotrol. It is a scientifically proven extract that works to relieve bladder issues unlike any other extract and can help improve bladder control and increase the strength of bladder muscles. It also strengthens the pelvic floor and is vital when it comes to stopping urinary leakages and alleviating UTIs.

Benefits of Flotrol

Flotrol has a number of benefits for your overall health; some of the major ones are listed below:

Helps improve bladder control

Helps treat urinary incontinence

Improve prostate function

Reduces inflammation

Reduces oxidative stress

Can help with an enlarged prostate

Provides relief from urinary tract infections

Cons of Flotrol

Some of the cons associated with Flotrol are as follows:

Not approved by the FDA

Not recommended for people who are allergic to pumpkin

Not soy-free

Varying results; might not work for everyone

Can lead to digestive issues like gas and bloating

Confitrol24

Confitrol24 is a supplement designed using the latest technology for the treatment of urinary incontinence, especially in females. It helps people who struggle with bladder control and allows them to feel liberated from their bladder-related troubles after only a few doses.

Confitrol24 uses a mix of proven ingredients that work together in a synergy not only to strengthen the bladder walls but also to reduce inflammation and address several other issues that contribute to urinary incontinence and UTIs. It helps women sleep better and live a trouble-free life, without having to worry about going to the washroom.

It has been recommended by thousands of women who have seen their lives change with its daily use. The supplement guarantees premium qualities and instant results; it is right up there with Flotrol when it comes to the best bladder supplements on the market today. You can get it in the form of capsules or drops and use it daily to see a visible difference within a few days of use.

Furthermore, like its counterpart, it also comes with a moneyback guarantee, which guarantees a refund within 67 days if you do not see the desired results.

How does Confitrol24 work?

Confitrol24 also works by addressing the major causes of urinary incontinence and helps provide effective treatment for bladder leakages and other bladder-related disorders that are not easy to get rid of.

Reduces Inflammation

First of all, Confitrol24 gets to work by reducing inflammation inside the bladder and its surrounding areas. Inflammation contributes to UTIs and can create a lot of discomforts; however, with its potent mix of antioxidants, Confitrol24 provides instant relief from inflammation and provides relief from discomfort, and allows your organs to function effectively.

Removes Toxins

The build-up of toxins and oxidative stress is another factor that can significantly affect your health and create countless problems. Confitrol24 contains a rich mix of antioxidants that get to work instantly and remove free radicals out of the body and reduce oxidative stress, which can help with bladder control.

Strengthens The Bladder Muscles

Confitrol24 contains a rich dose of raw horsetail extract, which is known for its effects on strengthening muscles and improving tissue connectivity. It also significantly improves the pelvic floor strength, which again is essential when it comes to stopping bladder leakage and providing treatment for urinary incontinence. Moreover, the supplement also improves the elasticity of bladder muscles, which also plays a significant role in stopping urinary leakage.

Ingredients Used in Confitrol24

The mix of ingredients used in Confitrol24 is the key to its effective functioning. The extracts present in the supplement and their benefits are mentioned below:

Cratevox

Extracted from the Crataeva nurvala tree, Cratevox is an extract that is useful in strengthening bladder muscles and overcoming gastric irritation and constipation. The extract has been used for centuries in ayurvedic medicine; it also plays a major role in making the bladder more elastic so that it can hold urine for longer without causing any discomfort.

Raw Horsetail Extract

Used since the middle ages, raw horsetail extract is a well-known remedy for urinary incontinence and helps with all types of bladder-related problems. It increases your urine output and helps fully empty the bladder, which helps relax the user and provides comfort. Moreover, it also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that allow the bladder to function properly and provide relief from UTIs.

Lindera Aggregata

Lindera Aggregata is a herb that has been present in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It is known for its potent antioxidant properties that contribute to the reduction of oxidative stress and help the body get rid of toxins. Furthermore, it is also helpful in alleviating UTIs because it allows the body to fight off pathogens and get rid of harmful foreign bodies.

Benefits of Confitrol24

The major benefits that Cnfitrol24 offers are mentioned below:

Improves bladder control

Provides effective treatment for urinary incontinence

Reduces inflammation

Strengthen bladder muscles

Increases pelvic floor strength

Available at drugstores and online

Improves the function of the prostate gland

Helps relieve urinary tract infections

Free from side effects

Made from all-natural ingredients

Cons of Confitrol24

More expensive than other supplements

Can take a few weeks before producing any major results

Not Soy-free

What Factors Need to be Considered while Ordering a Bladder Strengthening Supplements?

While ordering a bladder control supplement, you need to consider countless factors. It is something for which you need to do extensive research and take a look at several factors in order to avoid any future problems or complications. The research you need to do should feature both online and in-person research. Today, there are hundreds of different supplements that promise unmatched results; however, only a few ever live up to their claims.

If you do not want to face future issues and want to effectively alleviate your symptoms and get treatment for urinary incontinence, you should pay extra attention to the following factors.

The Ingredients Used

Any supplement you purchase is only as good as the ingredients used in its manufacture. If you go with a product that does not contain any proven or known ingredients, it will hardly be of any help. All the top supplements in the market use a potent mix of proven ingredients that work in coherence with each other to produce the results that you expect. The two supplements that we have mentioned, Flotrol and Confitrol24, both use all-natural ingredients that have been backed by science to help with urinary incontinence and bladder-related issues. These ingredients are the reason why these two formulas are so effective in what they do.

The Dosage of Active Ingredients

The second major factor to consider is the dose of the active ingredients present in the formula. If a formula contains a proven ingredient, it passes the first stage; now you have to look at the concentration of the extracts present in the supplement. Some supplements contain effective ingredients but in such a low dosage that they do not produce any significant results. In order to ensure the best results, make sure the formula you go with contains well-known extract in the optimum dosage.

Quality of the Product

The quality of a product is of the utmost importance. If you want to buy any supplement, not just bladder control supplements, it is essential to pay special attention to the quality it offers. If it offers premium quality, it will produce the best results and vice versa. Good quality is imperative for effective functioning and it is one of the first factors that you should consider when getting yourself a bladder control supplement.

Efficacy

The efficacy with which each supplement works should also play a monumental role in your selection. You do not want to select a supplement that isn’t as efficient as you would need it to be. Make sure the supplement you go with works with efficiency and can provide effective relief from the issues that you are facing.

Value for Money

We do not recommend buying the most expensive supplements; instead, we recommend going with the supplement that offers the best value for money. No matter what a supplement costs, if it is a good value purchase that produces the best results and offers the best quality in its price bracket, then you should consider buying it. Some supplements are only worth ten dollars and offer the benefits of a supplement worth hundreds of dollars, whereas some supplements are worth hundreds of dollars but fail to provide any of the benefits that you would expect from them.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The satisfaction guarantee that comes with each product should also be paid its fair share of attention. The best manufacturers back their products up with solid satisfaction guarantees and refund policies, which shows the confidence they have in their products. One product that works for someone else might not work for you, and something that works for you might work for someone because of physiological and other differences. If you feel like the supplement isn’t working as you would expect it to, you should always have the liberty of asking for your money back. Because of this particular reason, it is essential to pay attention to the satisfaction guarantees that come with each product.

Manufacturer Reputation

The reputation of a manufacturer is also something worth paying attention to. If the manufacturer behind a supplement has an established reputation and is known for producing the best quality products that provide effective results, you can rest assured that the supplement you’re purchasing will also live up to the standards. Similarly, if the manufacturer does not have a positive reputation in the market, it is better to stay away from their products.

Free from Side Effects

Most of the mainstream treatments for bladder-related issues and UTIs use chemicals that are detrimental to your health in the long run. In order to ensure your overall well-being and prevent the onset of any unforeseen problems, it is imperative to make sure the supplement that you use does not produce any side effects and is free from any synthetic additives that might harm the body over a long period of time.

Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Nothing tells you more about a product than real-life reviews and testimonials. The real-life experience of customers is better than anything you will find on the back of the product or on the label. While purchasing a bladder control supplement, the customer reviews should be the first thing you look at. You can find countless reviews online or on the official website of the product; you can also consult your friends or colleagues who might have used the supplement.

Easy to Use and Carry

The ease of use that comes with each product is also worth considering. Some bladder control supplements are relatively simpler to use than others, while some are much more complicated. In order to make your life easier and avoid any inconvenience, you should go with a product that is simple to use and does not present any complications. Furthermore, some bladder control supplements require refrigeration, which is another factor to look at before purchasing any supplement.

In what ways do Bladder Health Supplements help with urinary incontinence?

Bladder control supplements use an all-encompassing approach that addresses not just one or two but several issues simultaneously to produce effective relief from urinary incontinence and other problems. From strengthening the muscles around the bladder to reducing inflammation and providing prostate support, they correct multiple problems in order to provide lasting relief.

The ways in which most bladder control supplements work are as follows:

Strengthen Muscles around the Bladder

Weak bladder muscles are the main reason behind urinary incontinence or leakage; people with weak bladder muscles tend to suffer from more bladder-related issues than others. Most bladder control supplements contain proven ingredients and extracts that are known to strengthen bladder muscles and alleviate issues like urinary incontinence, along with several other problems.

Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation is another cause of urinary incontinence; it can cause irritation in the bladder, leading to several different problems. All the top bladder control supplements contain extracts with anti-inflammatory properties that work to reduce inflammation and provide relief from the symptoms of UTIs and prevent leaks.

Support the Function of the Prostate Gland

An enlarged prostate can also cause urinary incontinence and lead to UTIs, along with other different types of problems. Many bladder control supplements target the enlarged prostate and get to work by supporting the function of the prostate gland and allowing it to function effectively.

Stimulate Urine Production

The best bladder control supplements, like Flotrol and Confitrol24, also work to increase urine production and help fully empty the bladder. This helps remove harmful toxins from the bladder and the urinary tract and prevents the build-up of bacteria, toxins, and other infectious matter that can cause UTIs.

Boost Blood Flow to the Pelvic Region

By increasing blood flow to the pelvic region, bladder control supplements allow for the effective provision of nutrients. This allows the supplements to work like they are supposed to, and the vital extracts to reach their targeted areas, reducing inflammation and provisioning effective relief from UTIs and urinary incontinence, together with providing several other benefits.

Symptoms of an Overactive Bladder

There are a number of symptoms that people with an overactive bladder experience. Many a time, the person suffering from bladder-related issues does not even know that they are going through a problem. In order to get the right treatment and address the issue timely, it is essential to figure out the type of problem that you have and to seek help as soon as possible.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, you might have an overactive bladder and it would be better to consult a doctor right away.

Pain in the bladder or the pelvic area is a big red flag; if you feel pain in your bladder, consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Sudden urges to urinate after you’ve just gone to the washroom is a major sign of an overactive bladder.

Not being able to fully empty your bladder is another sign that might signal some bladder control problems.

Urination while sleeping is a sign that your bladder is not functioning as it should.

Urinary leaks also signal that something is wrong with the bladder.

Frequent urination even when you are not drinking a lot of water.

All these signs, along with several others, are some of the many symptoms of an overactive bladder, and if you have been experiencing one or more of these, it is wise to consult a physician or start using a proven bladder control supplement. These signs are more common in the elderly; Flotrol and Confitrol24 are two of the best treatments for urinary incontinence in the elderly.

What causes Urinary Incontinence and other Bladder Control issues?

There isn’t one specific cause for urinary incontinence. Several factors can lead to bladder control problems; some of the most common causes are as follows:

Old Age

Old age is one of the most common causes of urinary incontinence; the elderly tend to experience more bladder-related problems than young people. This has to do with the bladder muscles getting weaker with age and the loss of pelvic floor strength.

Prostate Enlargement

An enlarged prostate is another major cause of urinary incontinence. When the size of the prostate increases, it puts more pressure on the bladder, which can decrease its capacity and increase the stress on it. Prostate enlargement is a leading cause of urinary incontinence and tends to affect the elderly more.

Poor Dietary Habits

Poor dietary habits can also contribute to urinary incontinence and UTIs. If your diet lacks essential nutrients and you do not drink enough water, you might be at risk of urinary incontinence. Lack of proper nutrition can lead to the weakening of bladder muscles, which is mentioned above, is the major reason behind urinary leaks. Furthermore, if you do not drink enough water, your body will not be able to flush toxins out of the urinary tract, increasing the risk of UTIs.

Cancer

Prostate cancer, along with bladder cancer, can also contribute to urinary incontinence; however, it is a rare condition, and if you suffer from any type of cancer, you will also experience several other severe symptoms.

Kidney Stones

Kidney stones can disrupt the flow of urine and can lead to urinary incontinence. However, if you have kidney stones, you will experience severe pain while urinating.

At-Home Remedies for Urinary Incontinence

In its initial stages, urinary incontinence can be treated at home without having to visit the doctor or taking any medication. However, if you fail to address the issues during the start, you will need to get some expert advice. Some of the best remedies that you can undertake by yourself at home are as follows.

Keep yourself hydrated

Hydration is key; if you are experiencing bladder discomfort, the best thing you can do is drink plenty of water. By drinking enough fluids and keeping yourself hydrated, you can help your body flush out toxins and cleanse the urinary tract, preventing any further aggravation. Drinking enough water will also allow you to fully empty your bladder and will help control leaks.

Drink Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is one of the best natural remedies when it comes to the treatment of UTIs. In fact, many popular supplements use cranberry extract to effectively treat urinary incontinence. It can help overcome inflammation and flush out harmful bacteria that worsen your health.

Stop wearing tight clothes

Tight clothes that put too much pressure on your bladder can also cause urinary leaks. If you wear tight-fitting clothes, it might be better to stop wearing them because they can significantly worsen bladder issues and create several other problems.

Vitamins for Urinary Incontinence

There are many different vitamins and supplements that can help with urinary incontinence. Some of the most popular and effective vitamins include:

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a very powerful antioxidant that can help to strengthen the muscles that control urine flow.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is essential for bone health, and can also help to strengthen the muscles that control urine flow.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E is another powerful antioxidant that can help to protect the bladder from damage and reduce inflammation.

Avoid Caffeine

Avoiding caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee can also help with urinary incontinence. Caffeine stimulates the production of urine and can irritate the bladder, leading to urinary leaks and other issues. If you have been experiencing urinary leaks, stopping caffeine intake can significantly help improve your situation.

Don’t hold your urine

Never try to hold your urine when you feel the urge; if you feel like you need to urinate, just go to the bathroom. Holding urine can make UTIs worse; people who urinate whenever they feel the urge are less likely to develop UTIs in comparison to people who hold their urine in for longer periods.

Different Types of Urinary Incontinence

There are several different types of urinary incontinence that can result from different factors. The major types are as follows:

Stress Incontinence

Stress incontinence is one of the most common types of urinary incontinence and is most commonly found in younger people. It results from physical activities that put too much stress on your bladder muscles. If you exert too much, you can put too much pressure on your sphincter muscles, which can lead to urine creeping inside the urethra and cause leakage. Lifting too much weight, laughing, sneezing, coughing, and doing exercises that put stress on your bladder can all lead to stress incontinence.

Urge Incontinence

Urge incontinence is another type that results from holding your urine. If you try to hold in your urine for longer periods, there will come a time when your bladder will give up and just let go. Urge incontinence can aggravate into something much worse if not treated in time.

Overflow Incontinence

When you fail to urinate your bladder fully, some of the remaining urine might leak from your bladder; this phenomenon is known as ‘dribbling’, which is a common name given to overflow incontinence.

Functional Incontinence

Functional incontinence is a form of urinary incontinence that is linked to other problems that the person might be suffering from. It results from mental or physical problems that prevent people from making it to the washroom in time. Dementia and Alzheimer’s, along with other mental and physical ailments, can lead to functional incontinence.

Frequently Asked Questions

There is a lot of confusion regarding bladder control; we get several questions every week regarding UTIs, bladder control, and other bladder-related problems. Some of the most frequently asked questions are answered below:

Q: What is incontinence? And What Causes Bladder Spasms?

A: Incontinence is a scientific term used to refer to involuntary leakages from the bladder. It can be in the form of partial or full leaks. Many people suffer from incontinence after physical exertion or right after urinating; however, if it occurs too frequently, you might need to get yourself evaluated by a physician. There are different types of incontinence, namely, stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence.

Q: What causes urinary incontinence? How to stop frequent urination naturally?

A: There are several factors that can cause urinary incontinence. Some of the most common are physical exertion, weakening of bladder muscles, old age, prostate enlargement, wearing tight clothes, and lack of proper nutrition, among others.

Q: How can I treat urinary incontinence at home?

A: Making dietary changes, avoiding caffeine, drinking a lot of water, and undertaking pelvic floor exercises can help you overcome urinary incontinence without any external aids.

Q: Can an enlarged prostate cause urinary incontinence?

A: Yes, prostate enlargement can put stress on your bladder and can significantly reduce its capacity, leading to incontinence and other issues.

Q: Can Bowel Incontinence with Home Remedies?

A: Yes, bowel incontinence can be solved with Home remedies. If it takes longer time, then jump to supplements. Supplements that contain proven extracts can effectively relieve urinary incontinence and help with several other bladder control issues and UTIs.

Q: What is the best supplement for bladder control?

A: Flotrol and Confitrol24 are two of the best supplements for urinary incontinence that guarantee instant results and can prevent the worsening of your condition.

Final Verdict

Urinary incontinence is a problem that can develop into something severe if left untreated. As soon as you realize that you are suffering from any of the symptoms associated with bladder control, it is imperative to seek treatment. There are hundreds of different supplements in the market that claim to help with urinary incontinence and provide effective relief from bladder-related issues and UTIs; however, not many of them work as advertised. In order to effectively treat urinary incontinence through supplementation, it is essential to choose the right formula.

There are several factors to consider while ordering the right bladder control supplement; from the makeup of ingredients to the safety, working, and customer reviews, you need to consider everything. After analyzing hundreds of different products and considering every possible factor, we were able to separate two of the best bladder control supplements from the rest.

Flotrol and Confitrol24 are two bladder control supplements that are in a league of their own when it comes to the treatment of urinary incontinence, UTIs, and other bladder control problems. The two formulas stand out in terms of their ingredient makeup and the results they produce. Nevertheless, before going with any of the two, make sure to consult your doctor and get expert advice so that you can make the most out of your situation.

