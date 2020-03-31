Bengaluru-based DocOnline launches chatbot to check coronavirus symptoms; offers free unlimited consultations by general physicians

Bengaluru-based health tech startup DocOnline has launched an automated chatbot to help individuals understand their coronavirus symptoms in order to help people in the wake of 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

This will help to classify their COVID-19 risk as low, medium or high, the company said.

In response to the public health emergency, DocOnline has decided to offer free doctor consultations for all health problems until the situation abates. Once the user classifies their COVID-19 risk, they could speak/chat/video call DocOnline’s inhouse doctors using the free online consultation.

DocOnline only uses in-house doctors, who have an average experience of eight years and have been trained and equipped to help with coronavirus symptoms.

In addition, they are available to treat all other illnesses or health conditions. People can consult DocOnline’s doctors, obtain treatment and guidance.

Doctors also provide digital prescriptions, it said adding DocOnline arranges for home delivery of medicines and home sample collection for diagnostic tests.

These initiatives by DocOnline are to support the community and government and reduce the burden on our physical healthcare system.

With out-patient services (OPD) shut across many hospitals and experts advising patients to avoid physical healthcare facilities, unless it is an emergency, telemedicine and digital health services are the need of the hour.

Now Indians need not step out of their homes to consult their family doctors. A general physician is a message or a phone call away.

Markus Moding, CEO and founder - DocOnline, said, “If anyone is concerned about coronavirus they can use our automated chatbot to quickly evaluate if their symptoms require further investigation. Experts are also urging patients not to visit health care facilities unless it is an emergency. In this situation, we want to make our in-house doctors available free to the community. ”

