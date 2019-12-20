Beard Grooming Guide Part 2: 7 distinctive beard styles to reign in a new decade with a new look
Editor's Note: This story is the second in a multi-part series on grooming tips to keep that beard looking and feeling great. In part one, we've laid out many grooming techniques to try out. In Part 2, we've compiled a selection of styles that are all the rage at the moment.
Continuing from the first part that discussed grooming techniques, part two of our special on beard grooming focuses on styles of beards that are all the rage at the moment. Along with conditioners and other techniques to maintain that mane, beard oils have also emerged as a must-have in your beard-grooming arsenal.
The advent of beard oil
Beard oil is also an important addition to your grooming kit. It moisturizes the beard and fixes stray hair in place. It can be particularly helpful in the winter months as it prevents the skin underneath from drying and preventing dandruff.
The use of beard wax and oil has meant that men are becoming more experimental with beard styles. While wax holds your look in place, it is important to wash it thoroughly whenever you bathe to prevent crusting, or trapping dust and microorganisms.
Here are some looks you can try at home just with your trimmer. Remember to follow the safety tips mentioned above.
1. The Designer Stubble
Also known as the 5 o'clock or 8 o’clock shadow, the designer stubble is cut extremely close to the skin and gives the impression of a light shadow across the face. This is a popular look that looks best when the edges are neat and proportionately maintained.
Almost home. 7 days to go #kabirsingh
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 17, 2019 at 12:08am PDT
2. The corporate beard
This style keeps the beard, moustache and sideburns intact and the borders strictly defined. The neck beard is limited, hair on the cheeks is trimmed and aligned in a way that it falls along a slope into the moustache. The hair under the lips may also be cut in symmetrical circles to give a balanced and formal appearance.
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 16, 2018 at 2:22am PST
3. The chinstrap
This style forgoes the moustache and the hair between the moustache and beard. The sideburns are also cut and restricted to the edges of the face. What results is a thin, defined line of hair running along the jawline without excess hair across the face and neck.
A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Aug 16, 2016 at 9:36am PDT
4. Mutton chops
With classic styles returning in beard grooming, this one is known for its shock value and owned by few. Made popular by Hugh Jackman sporting it in the X-Men movies, proper mutton chops mean thick sideburns that are allowed to grow until the beginning of the chin. They are allowed to get bushy and long. The moustache is shaved off as is the hair under the lips.
A post shared by John Lennon (@johnlennonofficial) on Jun 15, 2019 at 1:25am PDT
5. The full goatee
The sideburns are completely cut off and the moustache is allowed to grow. The hair on the chin and under the lips is retained to complete the look. This style crowns the lips and covers the chin, and has been a very popular look for years.
A post shared by Jarred “Pepper” Bronstein (@bronst7) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:13am PDT
6. The Handlebar moustache
Everything but the moustache is left in this look. However, it is a thick, unrestrained moustache with the corners that connect to the beard undocked. Beard gel or balm is used to twist the excess hair on the side into knots and the look is completed with the twirl.
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 19, 2019 at 10:07am PDT
7. The ‘Yeard’
For those who are truly committed to letting their facial hair grow out and down, this is the look that results when the shaver isn’t touched for a year - hence the clever name. No hair is trimmed or shaved off and the face is eventually hidden behind all the hair. It is important to maintain proper hygiene throughout though. Make sure you routinely condition and comb the hair to prevent dandruff and lice.
A post shared by David Letterman (@letterman) on Dec 14, 2018 at 9:04am PST
We hope this list helps you choose some exciting looks in the new decade!
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India's first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
