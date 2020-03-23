Bajaj Auto announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities; implements work from home for office staff
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has suspended production at its manufacturing facilities in view of the measures announced by government to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
The company said it has also implemented work from home for office based staff while international travels for employees as well as physical meetings have been cancelled.
"Our corporate office and factory at Chakan as well as other factories have ceased production in line with the local instructions," Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in a statement.
Only bare minimum manning will be maintained for essential services, he added.
Sharma further said: "We are absolutely clear that we will strictly implement the government directives as well as guidelines."
Besides Chakan, the company has manufacturing plants at Akrudi in Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.
The company has banned international travel in February and by early March banned all travel, cancelled physical meetings and implemented work from home, he added.
Auto industry body SIAM had called its members to suspend production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with the number of infected people rising in India each day.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 20:06:00 IST
Tags : Auto Industry, Bajaj Auto, Coronavirus Pandemic, Essential Services, International Travels, SIAM, Work From Home
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 258