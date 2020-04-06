Bacardi India plans to produce 70,000 litre of hand sanitisers; to be distributed to govt hospitals
Bacardi India has commenced production of hand sanitisers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, an initiative the company plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.
The privately-held spirits company will be producing 70,000 liters of hand sanitisers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.
This initiative follows a global announcement on the company’s commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million litres) of hand sanitisers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply.
Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, where the company is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitisers, according to a company statement.
V Muthukumar, operations director, Bacardi India, said, the company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol, for production.
All sanitisers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Besides, Bacardi has also pledged $3 million globally to support bars and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, through an initiative called #RaiseYourSpirits.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 14:06:58 IST
