Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani donates Rs 155 cr towards coronavirus relief
Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani has donated Rs 100 crore towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Rs 55 crore for various state relief funds.
The donation to respective state relief funds includes Rs 10 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rs 5 crore each to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab, Rs 2.5 crore each to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
"India and the world are witnessing unprecedented times following the spread of COVID-19," said Damania in a statement.
"We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, state and local government bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen," he said.
Damani made the contributions through his group company Bright Star Investments.
Avenue Supermarts subsidiary DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain with a presence in 206 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:09:17 IST
