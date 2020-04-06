You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani donates Rs 155 cr towards coronavirus relief

Asian News International Apr 06, 2020 19:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani has donated Rs 100 crore towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Rs 55 crore for various state relief funds.

Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani donates Rs 155 cr towards coronavirus relief

File image of Radhakishan Damani. News18

The donation to respective state relief funds includes Rs 10 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rs 5 crore each to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab, Rs 2.5 crore each to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"India and the world are witnessing unprecedented times following the spread of COVID-19," said Damania in a statement.

"We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, state and local government bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen," he said.

Damani made the contributions through his group company Bright Star Investments.

Avenue Supermarts subsidiary DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain with a presence in 206 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:09:17 IST

Tags : Avenue Supermarts, Bright Star Investments, Coroanvirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Damani, DMart, PM-CARES

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

73% of those who have died of COVID-19 are men: Health Ministry data

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres