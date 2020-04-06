Astronaut Jessica Meirs, from the ISS, shares tips on taking care of your mental health amid coronavirus lockdown

With the world in lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, people are practising self-quarantine and social isolation. However, it can get a bit difficult to spend days within the confines of one's home.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has now advised on how to stay mentally healthy while living in quarantine. Meir is currently in the International Space Station since late September 2019.

In a clip posted on the Twitter feed of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Meir can be seen saying that it is strange and surreal for them to see what is unfolding on Earth from the space station. She added that it seems the astronauts will be going back to a different planet altogether.

Speaking about how to stay in isolation, Meir said, “Some of the things we do up here is stick to our exercise routines to stay fit and healthy. Exercise, as we know, is important for not only our physical fitness but also for our mental well-being.”

She also advocated for regular contact with people back home and having virtual happy hours during the lockdown.

Meir had in March tweeted an image of Tel Aviv that she took from space.

The coronavirus pandemic has already registered over 69,487 deaths and more than 12 lakh cases worldwide.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020

