AstraZeneca announces positive results from clinical trial of COVID-19 prevention drug
This trial has 5,197 participants who had not been exposed and showed a 77-percent reduced risk of developing symptomatic disease with no severe cases recorded.
Drug firm AstraZeneca on Friday announced positive results from a trial of a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.
The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, was initially developed as a treatment for those who had already been exposed to the disease.
A new trial of 5,197 participants who had not been exposed showed a 77-percent reduced risk of developing symptomatic disease, with no severe cases recorded, Astra said in a statement.
A previous trial of the AZD7442 drug had shown it only reduced the risk of developing symptoms by 33 percent, which it concluded in June was not statistically significant.
The data show that one dose could "quickly and effectively prevent symptomatic COVID-19 ", said Myron Levin, principal trial investigator.
"With these exciting results, AZD7442 could be an important tool in our arsenal to help people who may need more than a vaccine to return to their normal lives."
It is hoped that the drug could be used alongside vaccines for those who need more protection, affording up to 12 months of defence.
Participants in the trial were adults who were poor responders or intolerant to vaccines, or who had increased risk of infection because of their locations or circumstances.
The US government has funded the development of AZD7442 and has agreements to receive 700,000 doses.
The company will now send the data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval.
AstraZeneca already makes the most widely offered vaccine in the UK, although those under 40 are offered Pfizer or Moderna instead because of concerns over possible side effects.
also read
Facebook says it helped slash COVID-19 vaccine 'hesitancy' by 50 percent among users, filtering out misinformation about the jab
Facebook said it removed around 20 million pieces of content, issuing warnings for millions more, and blocked 3,000 accounts for violating its policies on COVID-19 misinformation.
India clocks 35,178 new COVID-19 cases, 440 deaths; active cases lowest in 148 days
The national recovery rate has improved to 97.52 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry
Demystifying clinical trials: Everything you need to know about process, safety, eligibility
Increased public awareness and proactive participation in clinical trials are the keys to developing new treatments for of diseases in India and around the globe.