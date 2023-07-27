Asthma in children: Recognising symptoms, managing triggers, and improving quality of life

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of children worldwide. The most common symptoms of this disease include inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making it difficult for children to breathe. Recognising the symptoms of asthma, managing triggers, and improving the quality of life for children with asthma are essential steps in ensuring their overall well-being.

Asthmatic children may experience fatigue and exhaustion more quickly than their peers during physical activity. They may struggle to keep up with their friends or feel the need to take frequent breaks. The reason behind their reduced stamina can be the narrowing of airways and decreased airflow, making it harder for them to maintain an active lifestyle.

Recognising symptoms of asthma in children is crucial for early detection and which leads to a better treatment opportunity. Some common symptoms include:

Coughing: Frequent coughing often, even while doing the everyday tasks, may be an early indicator of asthma. It could be dry or come with phlegm.

Wheezing: Children with Asthma make a high-pitched whistling sound while inhaling and exhaling due to constricted airways.

Shortness of breath: Asthmatic children may feel out of breath sometimes.

Tightness in the chest: Children with asthma may express discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Exhaustion during physical activity: In continuation of all other symptoms, due to shortness of breath and other discomforts, an asthmatic child may easily get exhausted during a physical activity.

Exposure to allergens (such as pollen, pet dander, or dust mites), respiratory diseases, exercise, cold weather, and strong odors or irritants (such as smoking or perfumes) can trigger coughing and sneezing.

The symptoms of asthma in children can be controlled by managing the triggers. This involves identifying and avoiding allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, through measures like regular cleaning and using allergen-proof bedding. Maintaining good indoor air quality by proper ventilation and using air purifiers can also help reduce triggers. Regular handwashing, maintaining respiratory hygiene, and vaccinations is crucial to prevent infections and manage triggers. By taking these steps, parents can create a safer environment and improve asthma management for their child.

Regular monitoring and follow-ups with the doctor can ensure the respiratory health of a child. It can highlight any changes in the condition and increase the chances of treatment. Parents should also keep themselves updated about asthma triggers, symptoms, and appropriate medication usage. By staying informed and proactive, parents can support their asthmatic child by providing the right treatment for their child.

With the support of parents, correct knowledge of the triggers and healthcare guidance, children with asthma can lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Improving the quality of life for children with asthma involves effective management, education, healthy lifestyle, trigger management, emotional support, and family and peer support. By encouraging a healthy lifestyle and necessary precautions, education, and awareness of asthma, minimizing triggers, and offering emotional support, parents and caregivers can enhance the well-being of children with asthma, enabling them to thrive and participate fully in daily activities.

The author is a Senior Consultant & HOD Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

