As 21-day coronavirus lockdown enters final week, Assam govt plans staggered entry of travellers; entry permits to be issued
The Assam government is planning to impose restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus once the Centre issues directives on the 21-day total lockdown scheduled to end on 14 April. An online registration process similar to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will be initiated for people returning to Assam from other parts of the country.
Follow all the latest coronavirus updates here
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a temporary system would be started, through which even permanent residents will require permits to enter the state. The government plans to launch a website in this regard in the next few days.
"Depending on the Centre's directive, we will launch a website for registration in three to four days. If someone wishes to return to Assam, they will have to first register themselves. This will also give us an idea of the number of people living outside the state — if lockdown is extended, we will have to think about them," said Sarma.
While a structure is still being worked out to limit the number of people availing flights or trains to return home, the risk of contagion for those availing public transport to travel within the state will require the government to set up quarantine facilities close to their 'geographical location', said the state health minister.
"If the lockdown is withdrawn, we will have to find out if we can afford 1,000 to 2,000 people from outside the state returning on daily basis. Not everyone has facilities to be home quarantined, and we will have to know their geographical location to set up quarantine facilities close to their place of living," Sarma stated, adding that the government is planning for a phased entry of people.
"The state government must have an arrangement to facilitate their return when the lockdown ends on 14 or 20 April. Suppose around 50,000 people want to return, we cannot let them enter Assam together — on 15 April, we can allow 5,000 people, another 5,000 after two days and this pattern could be followed depending on the number of people who wish to get back home. But if they don't follow the system, all measures undertaken so far to contain the spread will go to waste," explained Sarma.
The state government has also sought suggestions from public to help find a solution.
"Restriction of movement for a long time may be difficult. But people on roads may be persuaded to use mask and hand gloves as well as maintain social distance. In trains and buses also, the use of masks and gloves may be enforced. Even the use of berths or seats may be suitably staggered by the authorities," said former Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka.
"A lockdown cannot be indefinite as it will have disastrous economic consequences. Risk will always be there. Areas where active cases have been detected may remain in quarantine till signs of new cases come down to zero," he added.
As of the time of writing, Assam had recorded 26 positive cases of COVID-19, and 25 of these patients have a traceable travel history to Delhi's Nizamuddin.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 08:42:47 IST
Tags : Assam, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Assam, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Work From Home
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Anti-parasitic drug can kill the growth of coronavirus in cells within 48 hours finds new study
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases