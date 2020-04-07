Arvind Kejriwal’s 5-point plan for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi

The novel coronavirus has spread to 186 countries as of April 7. There are over 1.35 million confirmed cases and over 74,800 deaths globally. Today, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, shared a five-point plan for controlling the spread of the coronavirus in New Delhi. The plan was developed after discussion with experts and doctors. The hope is that the plan could help Delhi stay three steps ahead of COVID-19.

1. Testing

He acknowledged the importance of testing to control the spread of the virus. Taking the example of South Korea, he shared that if we don’t test, we wouldn't know where all the virus has spread and controlling it will be even tougher. He shared that there was a dearth of testing kits initially but this is being resolved - 50,000 tests have been ordered and they’ve started arriving in the Capital. About 1 lakh rapid tests have also been ordered and will be used to test in areas that are being deemed as hotspots. Random testing will be done in these areas to determine how much the virus has spread in these areas.

2. Tracing

For contact tracing, every COVID-19 positive patient would have to share a list of people they came in contact with over the last 14 days. Those people will then be traced and asked to self-quarantine. The police are being asked to ensure that people placed under self-quarantine are staying at home through the monitoring of their cellphone networks. They’ve also shared about 2,000 phone numbers of people who were at Markaz so that the police can check if they visited any other locations during that time. If they did, those areas will be sealed.

3. Treatment

There are about 525 cases in Delhi as of now. Kejriwal shared that the city has arranged for about 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) has been declared a coronavirus hospital, which means no other patients will be treated there - it has a capacity of 1,500 beds. GB Pant and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals are also declared coronavirus hospital with 500 and 450 beds, respectively. There are 2,450 beds in the government sector for this purpose and about 400 in private hospitals, including 318 bed in Max Saket E Block, 50 in Apollo and 42 in Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital.

The Delhi government also has a plan to increase this number exponentially, if the number of cases rises in Delhi. If it comes to the point of 30,000 active cases, severe cases (those with severe symptoms, underlying conditions or over 50 years of age) will be kept in hospitals (expanded to 8,000 bed at that point) and milder cases will be treated in hotels, banquets and dharamshalas with all required equipment. They’ve also taken into account how much oxygen and ventilators would be required at each step. There was a supply issue with PPE, which has improved somewhat with help from the Central government.

4. Teamwork

He said that no one person alone can beat coronavirus. Everyone has to work on the problem together. He shared that he was proud of people working together despite their political affiliations. He also pointed out that we need to be learning from the positive steps other states are taking. He added that doctors and nurses are essential in this fight - they, as well as their families, need to be taken care of. Prejudice against them is wrong. Other citizens are coming together to help by following the lockdown guidelines and also in whichever other manner they can - like by donating money, arranging for PPE kits, and more.

5. Tracking and monitoring

He said that this last step was for him to do - he would be tracking the progress and monitoring the situation closely. He would be taking stock of how the plan they’re implementing is working at all times and will take necessary decisions based on it.

For more information, read our article on Who can get tested for COVID-19.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 15:37:00 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, New Delhi, NewsTracker, Novel Coronavirus