Arvind Kejriwal tested for COVID-19, day after he went into isolation following fever, sore throat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and samples to be tested for COVID-19 were collected from him on Tuesday.

Officials told PTI the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

"He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," officials said.

Officials said the chief minister had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting. The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 12:31:34 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVD-19 Test, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Coronavirus Testing Labs, Kejriwal, Kejriwal Health, NewsTracker