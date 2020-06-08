You are here:
Arvind Kejriwal tested for COVID-19, day after he went into isolation following fever, sore throat

FP Staff Jun 09, 2020 12:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and samples to be tested for COVID-19 were collected from him on Tuesday.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Officials told PTI the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

Follow latest updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

"He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," officials said.

Officials said the chief minister had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting. The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 12:31:34 IST

