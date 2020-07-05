Arvind Kejriwal says 9,900 COVID-19 beds in Delhi free, number of patients requiring hospitalisation decreasing
Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 97,200. Out of the total cases, 25,940 are active, 68,256 have been cured and 3,004 have died
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of coronavirus patients in the hospitals has "gone down" and added that 9,900 COVID beds are now free in the National Capital.
He also claimed that a large number of people are also getting cured of the infection at home in Delhi.
"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, the number of patients in hospitals has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.
According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 97,200. Out of the total cases, 25,940 are active, 68,256 have been cured and 3,004 have died so far after contracting the infection.
also read
Manish Sisodia admits to shortage of health workers in Delhi, says aggressive COVID testing to continue with spike expected in July
Manish Sisodia acknowledged that New Delhi had some inherent advantages by virtue of being a metropolitan city, but said the biggest challenge was to be able to deal with peaks in cases.
Delhi HC tells Centre, AAP govt to take action against hospitals not giving real-time updates on availability of beds in COVID-19 wards
A Delhi HC division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that the communication gap between the government and hospitals should be reduced and asked the Delhi government to appoint "dedicated officials" to ensure there are no communication gaps.
India crosses four lakh COVID-19 cases with 15,413 new infections; number of labs has been increased to 981, says Union health ministry
The health ministry has said that a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured of COVID-19 till date and the number of recoveries exceeds the number of active cases by over 58,000.