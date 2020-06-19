Arvind Kejriwal says 20,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Delhi yesterday, capacity to be increased gradually
New Delhi: As many as 20,000 samples were tested in the national capital on Thursday, the most in the country in a day, according to Delhi government sources.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing would be done in the coming days.
"Now, Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting tested for Covid-19. In the coming days, we will conduct more tests," he tweeted.
अब दिल्ली वसियों को टेस्ट कराने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। आने वाले दिनों में इस से भी बहुत ज़्यादा टेस्टिंग की जाएगी। https://t.co/91fIRPhqXm
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2020
Delhi has reported 49,979 Covid-19 cases, including 1,969 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHFW.
With the new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths.
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 21:10:35 IST
