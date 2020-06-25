Arvind Kejriwal launches video call facility at LNJP hospital for COVID-19 patients to stay in touch with family
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.
"LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal said.
"Today if any coronavirus positive woman is pregnant then her delivery, both normal and caesarean takes place here. Around 114 deliveries have taken place at the hospital in this period," he said.
The Delhi chief minister further said that the video call facility will help the patients admitted in the hospital to stay in touch with their family and friends.
As of Thursday, Delhi's COVID-19 stood at 70,390 according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes 26,588 active cases and 41,437 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the infection stands at 2,365 in the national capital.
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 20:57:11 IST
Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Pandemic In Delhi, Delhi, India, LNJP, LNJP Hospital, NewsTracker
