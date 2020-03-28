Apple launches free coronavirus self-screening tool; here is how you can use it
Apple has launched an app and a website to allow users to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms. The screening tool does not require a user to have Apple account.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has developed the website and the app in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House's Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Both the tools include a questionnaire and information about the pandemic.
Clearing the air over storage of information, Apple said that it would not collect users' answers to the questionnaire. The tech giant, however, said it will collect some information about how they use it to help improve the site.
The Apple screening tools come almost a week after Google launched a nationwide website to provide users with information about coronavirus.
- How to use Apple’s website for screening
- Go to official website: www.apple.com/covid19/
- Click on the Start Screening option.
- You will be directed to a new page where you will see two options
- Use for Myself and Use for Someone Else
- Choose one of the options
- Following which, you will again be directed to a new page where you will see symptoms and you will have to answer if you have symptoms or not
- After selecting one option, click on the next button
- Now, you will have to select the age group
- Choose from the given symptoms.
- Reveal if you are suffering from any disease or medical condition.
- In the next step, you will be asked if you have travelled internationally in the last 14 days
- The next question asks if you live in an area where COVID-19 is widespread or have visited such area in the last 14 days
- After answering two more queries, you can see the result
- A few days ago Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced on Twitter that the company would donate 10 million face masks to tackle the shortage.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 17:48:43 IST
