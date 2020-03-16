Angrezi Medium to re-release once threat of COVID-19 has subsided, says director Homi Adajania

The threat of COVID-19 has forced authorities across the world and in India to temporary shutter cinema halls and other public spaces. Naturally, this has caused a blow to the entertainment industry, including the recently released Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan.

According to Indian Express, director Homi Adajania wrote on his Instagram story, "At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other."

In a recent interview, producer Dinesh Vijan opened up about releasing the film on 13 March and why it was too late to pull back from theatres.

“We had no option as the film had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday, when the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday, it was too late to pull back,” he said.

Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan's return to the screens after a gap of two years. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spent almost an entire year abroad to receive treatment.

With cinema halls shut in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Karnataka and other territories due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film had a rough start at the box office and made Rs 4.3 crore on opening day. Livemint notes that Angrezi Medium is looking at a Rs 9.50 crore opening weekend.

The comedy follows a father's struggle to give his daughter education abroad, despite the many hurdles he faces. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the cast.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 14:24:59 IST

