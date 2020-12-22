Androgen receptor inhibitors used to treat prostate cancer may also be effective against COVID-19, suggests study
Androgen receptors are specific proteins present on the surface of certain cells that bind to the male hormones testosterone and dihydrotestosterone
In recent research, a group of scientists at the University of Michigan have found that androgen receptors that are used to treat prostate cancer may also be effective against COVID-19 .
The findings of the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS, suggest that since these drugs are already approved for the treatment of a condition, they can be easily repurposed for COVID-19 treatment.
Androgen receptors are specific proteins present on the surface of certain cells that bind to the male hormones testosterone and dihydrotestosterone.
These receptors play an important role in the growth of prostate cancer. Suppression of androgen receptors is hence one of the many ways used to treat prostate cancer.
ACE2 and TMPRSS2
Previous studies have shown that targeting host factors that interact with SARS-CoV-2 can help manage COVID-19 . In the recent study, the researchers found that androgen receptors in the lungs regulate TMPRSS2. Blocking these receptors reduces the expression of both ACE2 and TMPRSS2.
By now, it is well known that SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus, enters healthy cells in the body through ACE2 receptors present on body cells. However, the virus also uses another cell surface receptor called TMPRSS2 (Transmembrane protease serine 2), an enzyme that cleaves and activates the spike protein of coronavirus .
The researchers used anti-androgen drugs including enzalutamide, apalutamide and darolutamide for the study.
BET proteins
BET proteins are transcription regulators that control various functions in the cells including cell growth and differentiation. They also control inflammation and play a role in androgen signalling.
In addition to androgen suppression, the researchers also studied drugs that degrade BET proteins or inhibit their function. It was found that BET inhibitors suppressed androgen signalling and prevented viral infection.
More androgen signalling in men
The researchers also found more androgen signalling in the lungs of men than women, which they suggested explains why men are more prone to coronavirus disease than women. Additionally, older men (>70 years) who smoke have the highest androgen signalling.
“This explains why elderly men who are smokers are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. High androgen receptor signalling allows the virus to gain entry and replicate more easily. This may explain why the disease is often particularly severe in older men,” said the research author Dr Arul Chinnaiyan in a news release by the University of Michigan.
As per the news release, many clinical trials are already going on to assess the effects of androgen receptor blockers in the treatment of COVID-19 .
For more information, read our article on Prostate cancer.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
also read
COVID-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection in recovered patients, claims Delhi hospital
In the past 15 days, ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have seen 13 cases of 'COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis'
NBA says eight more players have tested positive for coronavirus as preseason games loom on horizon
Preseason games across the NBA begin on Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on 22 December.
No conclusive association between COVID-19 infection and Guillain-Barre syndrome, finds study
Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder and an autoimmune disease in which the immune system starts attacking the peripheral nervous system.