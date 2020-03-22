Andhra Pradesh reports first coronavirus case; 24-year-old tests positive after recently travelling to Paris

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A 24-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, officials said, in the first case reported in the state.

The man flew from Paris to Delhi on 15 March and then to Hyderabad and Vijayawada on 17 March, they said.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on 20 March and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a state health bulletin.

At present, he has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and is under observation, the officials said.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 09:14:33 IST

