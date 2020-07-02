Andhra Pradesh records over 16,000 COVID-19 infections after 845 fresh cases emerge; toll at 198

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 45.43 percent on Thursday after 7,313 patients were discharged, with 281 of them being released in the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered a total of 16,097 coronavirus cases after 845 new infections were reported in a single day, said the state health department, adding that the overall count also included 8,586 active cases.

Of the total, 812 were local cases, 29 from other states and four from other countries were also recorded. Four districts of Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and Kadapa recorded more than 100 cases in a day.

Anantapur recorded the most number of cases with 134 followed by 122 in East Godavari, 104 in Guntur and 101 in Kadapa.

However, Kurnool district is ahead with 2120 total COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 fatalities took the toll to 198 in the state. The deaths were reported each in Kurnool, Krishna, Anantapur, Srikakulam, and Guntur districts.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 45.43 percent on Thursday after 7,313 COVID-19 patients were discharged, with 281 of them being released in the past 24 hours, according to Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Over 9.32 lakh tests have so far been conducted in the state, which is the first to hold the maximum number of tests, according to a report in The Hans India.

As of Thursday by 9 am, as many as 14,285 COVID-19 samples were tested in a day. The number of tests conducted per million population in the state stood at 17,467.

With inputs from ANI