Andhra Pradesh government hikes liquor prices by another 50% to discourage consumption, day after implementing 25% rise
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced prices of liquor by another 50 percent on Tuesday, only a day after imposing a 25 percent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown.
Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.
The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. Sources said the fresh hike (50 percent) in rates could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved state government.
The entire liquor business in Andhra Pradesh is controlled by the state government through its own retail outlets, numbering 3,468.
Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15 percent of the retail liquor shops be closed down by this month end.
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 15:51:45 IST
