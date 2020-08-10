An apple a day might not keep the doctor away: Here's why this fruit, while beneficial, isn't all your body needs

Most of us have been fed mashed apples since we were babies. Apples are considered to be a great snack for everyone in the family; easy-to-eat, tasty and nutritious. Most of us have also heard of the phrase ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. But how true is it? Akanksha Mishra, a nutrition and wellness expert associated with myUpchar, helps us get to the bottom of this theory.

The positives of having an apple

Apples, especially their skin, are an excellent source of various antioxidants, including quercetin, catechin and chlorogenic acid. Antioxidants are known to prevent the damage caused to the cells and tissues of the body due to the free radicals. These antioxidants are also known to fight against diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

A study conducted on 9,200 men and women in Finland showed that people who consumed a high amount of apples had a reduced risk of getting a stroke over a 28-year period. Scientists stated that this benefit comes from the flavonoids present in the apples.

There are different types of apples and their antioxidant content may vary according to their variety. For example, red apples are considered to have the highest amount of antioxidants in them.

Apples are also rich in fibre which helps in relieving constipation and keeps the bowels healthy. A single medium-sized apple (100 grams) contains about 4 grams of fibre in it. The recommended dietary allowance for dietary fibre is 25 to 30 grams per day.

Apples also have a certain amount of vitamin C in them.

Why apples are not all-rounders

While we consider an apple a high source of antioxidants, it lacks many nutrients which are essential to keep the body healthy. Our daily diet should contain both types of nutrients, macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients include proteins, carbohydrates and fats which provide us with calories or energy, required by the body to maintain essential daily functions. Micronutrients such as iron, zinc, calcium, iodine, vitamin A, vitamin B family and vitamin C are necessary for the body to be able to produce the enzymes, hormones and other substances required for proper growth and development of the body.

Moreover, apples are high on fructose (fruit sugar), which can be problematic for people with fructose intolerance or uncontrolled diabetes.

Therefore, apples can’t provide you with complete nutrition - but this is also true for any other individual food item as well.

Regular consumption of apples along with an overall nutritious diet and exercise regimen can help in maintaining good health.

