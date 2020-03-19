Amid low passenger footfall due to coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways cancels 168 trains across various zones

New Delhi: In the backdrop of low passenger footfall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of 168 trains across various zones in the country.

The operations of these trains have been cancelled between 20 and 31 March .

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 postive cases including three foreign nationals.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 13:55:21 IST

Tags : Asianet News, Bangalore Coronavirus, Corona, Corona In India, Corona In Kerala, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus, Italy, Italy Coronavirus, Italy Temperature, Kerala News, Malayala Manorama News, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi News, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US