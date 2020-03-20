Amid coronavirus crisis, BSNL introduces free broadband for a month to support 'work from home'
New Delhi: State-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday announced free broadband service for its landline and new customers for a month to support 'work from home' allowed by most organisations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
New customers opting for copper cable-based connection will not have to pay even installation charges but will need to buy a modem for the service, BSNL officials said.
"Broadband service is being offered free of charge for one month to all citizens across the country, who have BSNL landline and do not have any broadband so that they can use this service either to work from home, educate from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor," BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal said in a statement.
Another BSNL official said the scheme is also applicable for new customers and after a month of usage, all the subscribers will be moved to paid plans.
The official said installation charge will be applicable for customers opting for optical fibre connectivity.
BSNL customers can apply for the connection over the phone.
"We have made the whole process paperless and customers need not come to our customer service center to avail the broadband service," Banzal said.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 19:55:16 IST
Tags : Broadband, BSNL, Coronavirus, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Work From Home
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur metros to be shut for 'janata curfew', Bhubaneswar public transport to follow odd-even formula
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000