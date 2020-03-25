Amazon Prime Video finally adds Netflix-like multiple user profiles for personalised recommendations
Amazon Prime Video has finally introduced profiles with the help of which you can now add family members to your account.
Having separate profiles ensures that the playlist of films and television series that you are already watching remains intact. The new profiles will also not be able to mess with your personal recommendations.
Amazon Prime’s competitor, Netflix, already has the feature for its users. Up to six profiles can be added on Prime, one more than Netflix’s five. However, only three devices can stream video at any given time. Netflix allows streaming on up to four devices, but only with its premium, Rs 799 a month plan.
Also, users who have children can opt to designate any of the profiles as a kid’s profile at the time of creation. The new profiles can be easily deleted too if one wants to do so.
Amazon Prime’s latest feature is currently available in select countries, including India. If a user does not see the feature on their app then it maybe because it’s not available in their territory right now.
(Also read: Amazon is offering kids' shows for free across the world amid coronavirus outbreak)
The profile creation and management on Amazon Prime Video is supported on Android and iOS devices as well as on Fire tablets, Chromecast, Prime Video app on Fire TV, and a few select Apple devices.
In India, Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 15:39:01 IST
Tags : Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Netflix Profiles, Prime Video Features, Prime Video IOS, Prime Video Profiles
