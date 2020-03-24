Amazon is offering kids' shows for free across the world amid coronavirus outbreak

The increase in coronavirus cases has led to a lockdown in many countries, including India. Along with the parents, there are children stuck at home too with their schools being closed.

For these kids, Amazon Prime Video is offering more than 60 children's TV shows, movies, and nursery rhymes without any cost globally.

For kids in India

Children in India can watch shows like Peppa Pig, Inspector Chingum, Kalari Kids, Raju the Auto-rickshaw, Sherazade The Untold Stories, Guddu the Great, Cat vs Keet, and Atchoo on Prime Video. Films like Kid Krrish, Tales of Siva, Mighty Raju, and Snow Queen are also available on the streaming medium.

Youngsters can also enjoy Amazon originals such as Just Add Magic, The Stinky & Dirty Show, The Dangerous Book for Boys, Lost in Oz, Niko and the Sword of Light, Little Big Awesome, Danger & Eggs, Costume Quest, and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street.

Amazon is reportedly in discussion with studios to provide more content.

How to use this feature

In order to access the free content on the streaming service, one just needs to create an Amazon account.

You need not have an active Prime membership. Free content is also available with Prime Video's new profiles, which is mainly for those having multiple kids at home.

Amazon has displayed all the free content on its landing page. The various categories included are preschool, kids aged 6 – 11, popular shows and movies and rhymes.

