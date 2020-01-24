All you need to know about having sex during your period

Firstly, let’s establish that sex during periods isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. There are all kinds of women out there - some who enjoy it even more than regular sex, others who’ve never tried it and don’t even want to, and some who’ve tried and decided they never want a repeat performance. It’s the same way with men - some of them aren’t bothered by period blood while others don’t like the idea of it. All of these are individual preferences - and they’re all completely normal. So while sex during periods is possible, if you don't want to do it then you should refuse to partake - even if your partner wants to try it.

If you do plan on giving it a try, or are even a little bit curious, let us tell you - it’s really not so hard and can actually be a lot of fun. It can help to be prepared for the first time, though, and not just do it spontaneously. Here’s all you need to know about having sex during periods:

Health benefits of period sex

Orgasms are great for your health in general - they help relieve stress, improve heart health, boost immunity and so, so much more. But there are a few added benefits of having period sex — and having an orgasm as a result of it — the biggest one being that it may help reduce your menstrual cramps and headaches. During an orgasm, your body releases endorphins which can provide pain relief. Wouldn’t you pick an orgasm over ibuprofen? Not only this, but the contractions of the uterus during an orgasm can also make blood flow faster, causing your period to become shorter.

There are also some other perks of period sex. You might not need a lubricant since blood will act as a natural one. You might also end up enjoying it more than you think - many women report having a much higher sex drive during their period. And even if you don't end up loving it all that much, at least you’ll know you tried something new. The thrill of experimenting with something new in bed might just make it worth it.

All of these benefits also apply to masturbation (as long as you orgasm) so go ahead and get busy by yourself if you like.

Risks of period sex

Most of the regular risks apply. You must use protection since you can contract a sexually transmitted disease or infection - and studies say that chances of this are a bit higher during periods. And don’t fall for the myth that says you can’t get pregnant during your period. No matter how many calculations you do or how predictable your period may be - there is always a chance of getting pregnant. Sperm can survive in a woman’s body for up to five days and period blood does not act as a barrier against it or ensure that it will leave your body. The probability of conceiving may be lower, but do you really want to risk it? Latex condoms are your best shot at avoiding STDs as well as an unwanted pregnancy.

Sexual intercourse also makes women more prone to getting a urinary tract infection (UTI). There is a slightly higher chance of this during periods because of the hormones, especially if you use sanitary pads (as damp environments promote bacterial growth). Make sure to maintain good hygiene, pee right after sex and change your pads often.

If you have any concerns, set up an appointment with your gynaecologist to discuss them frankly and proceed from there.

How to have period sex

The logistics remain pretty much the same when you’re having sex, with very slight alterations that can make the experience a little smoother.

1. Use a towel or old bedsheet: Nobody is in the mood to change the bedding and deal with a stained mattress after sex. Lay down a thick towel, preferable one in a dark colour, before you get started. If you can’t get a towel, use old folded up bedsheets or be experimental and try the floor - with some sheets, of course.

2. Pick your positions carefully: If you or your partner are new to period sex or at all squeamish about the blood, you may want to avoid the cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, and any other position in which the woman is on top. Stick to missionary and maybe try spooning, to begin with.

3. Shower sex is an option: Shower sex seems sexy in the movies but it is usually tricky in real life, with the water washing away all of your natural lubrication. But during period sex, this won’t pose a problem - you have a steady source of natural lubrication in the form of blood. Also, the shower takes care of the mess and there’s nothing to clean up after. Win-win.

4. Or try taking a shower right before sex: If your shower doesn’t allow you to have sex in there, you can always take a warm shower beforehand. It’ll calm your nerves and may even make you forget that you’re on your period, at least till you get started.

5. Must-have on your bedside table: Condoms, lubricant (just in case), wet wipes, dry tissue roll, an extra towel, plus anything else you can think of. Better to be overprepared than under, right? Also nice to have a bin nearby.

6. Tampons and cups: If you're using a tampon or a menstrual cup, make sure you remove it before getting started. You might have heard that it's possible to have intercourse while using a disposable menstrual cup - but none of the products is meant or designed to be used that way and it can be tough to take the menstrual cup out post-sex. Just avoid any complications by removing it before any sexual activity.

7. Go in with an open mind: If you're going to try period sex, it's probably a good idea to have an open mind and expect some minor mishaps, including some odd smells, sounds and spills. It's bound to happen - but it's only blood, and doesn't necessarily need to be a big deal. If you get super uncomfortable, stop at any time. Like we mentioned, it's not for everyone.

For more information, read our article on Sex during menstruation.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 18:27:23 IST

Tags : Menstrual Blood, Menstrual Cramps, Menstruation, NewsTracker, Period Pain, Period Sex, Sex During Periods, Sexual Health