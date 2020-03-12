All India Tennis Association scraps all domestic tournaments due to coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: The National tennis federation (AITA) on Thursday cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect, following government's health advisory to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.

Several state associations and private stakeholders host plenty of ranking series tournaments, both junior and seniors every week.

"In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent advisories issued by the government and the WHO, all AITA domestic tournaments (Talent series, championship series, Super series, National series, AITA men's and AITA Women's event starting from the week of March 16, 2020, onwards stand cancelled with immediate effect," AITA said in a release.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) did not mention for how long the tournaments stand cancelled, saying it will notify the resumption of the events in future.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 21:16:16 IST

Tags : AITA, All India Tennis Association, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Sports, SportsTracker, Tennis