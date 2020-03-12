All India Tennis Association scraps all domestic tournaments due to coronavirus pandemic
New Delhi: The National tennis federation (AITA) on Thursday cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect, following government's health advisory to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.
Several state associations and private stakeholders host plenty of ranking series tournaments, both junior and seniors every week.
"In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent advisories issued by the government and the WHO, all AITA domestic tournaments (Talent series, championship series, Super series, National series, AITA men's and AITA Women's event starting from the week of March 16, 2020, onwards stand cancelled with immediate effect," AITA said in a release.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) did not mention for how long the tournaments stand cancelled, saying it will notify the resumption of the events in future.
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 21:16:16 IST
Tags : AITA, All India Tennis Association, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Sports, SportsTracker, Tennis
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Indian Army sets up 4 isolation wards in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur; total cases at 74
-
Seattle woman writes her experience as coronavirus patient and journey to recovery on Facebook; post goes viral
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 62 in India, Jammu and Kashmir reports its first case of COVID-19 infection
-
Coronavirus myth busted: COVID-19 cases may not decline in warm climate