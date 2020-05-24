Akhilesh Yadav targets UP govt over ban on mobile phones in COVID-19 isolation wards, says decision taken to hide mismanagement at hospitals
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for banning COVID-19 patients to carry mobile phones in the isolation wards and said that the decision has been taken to hide "mismanagement and plight of the hospitals" from the public.
"If the infection spreads through mobiles, they should be banned in the entire country along with the isolation wards. This (mobile phones) becomes mental support during loneliness. This ban is aimed at hiding mismanagement and plight of the hospitals from the public," Yadav tweeted.
Taking a dig at the state government, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "There is no need to ban mobile phone but to sanitise".
The Uttar Pradesh government had prohibited patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards so as to check the spread of coronavirus infection.
As per the orders, two mobile phones will be available with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients can talk to their family members and administration if required. Further, the orders specify that the mobile numbers should be communicated to the family members of the patients.
"This is to inform that patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 hospitals are not allowed to take mobile phones along in the isolation wards as its spread infection," read a letter by Director General Medical Education, KK Gupta to all concerned officials and Directors of dedicated COVID hospitals.
"To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre..." read the order.
Updated Date: May 24, 2020 17:29:01 IST
Tags : Akhilesh Yadav, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Uttar Pradesh, Isolation Wards, Samajwadi Party, TheySaidIt, Uttar Pradesh
Trending
-
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India
-
COVID-19 vaccine update: Chinese vaccine Phase 1 trial results show some promise but also a few temporary side-effects
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
-
New study claims that COVID-19 could cause thyroid disease in patients
-
10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 267 new COVID-19 patients reported in Rajasthan today, total number of cases rises to 6,494
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently