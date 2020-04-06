AirAsia India announces free rescheduling, direct booking discounts on all flights till 31 May

AirAsia India has announced a waiver of all rescheduling fees on current and future bookings for travel until 31 May, 2020.

The waiver, announced in the campaign “From A to B, we’ve got your back”, encompasses all flights “from A to B on the AirAsia India domestic network” across points-of-sale, encouraging guests to book even if they are concerned that their Plan A may change to Plan B.

In view of the ongoing uncertainty, AirAsia India has extended this offer across channels.

In addition, AirAsia India is offering a limited period special discount of up to 10 percent on bookings made 14 days in advance on www.airasia.com and the AirAsia India mobile app using the Promo Code FLYNOW10.

Guests can manage their bookings and reschedule by logging in or signing up as a BIG Member on www.airasia.com with the email ID used when making their original booking, linking their existing PNR to their BIG member ID and editing their booking.

Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer, AirAsia India, said “AirAsia wants to offer our customers a peace of mind where they can go ahead and make travel bookings without worrying about rescheduling charges."

