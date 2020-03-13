Air India flight with 150 Indians from Iran to reach country today; all individuals to be quarantined at army facility in Jaisalmer

New Delhi: An Air India flight, with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran, will be reaching Jaisalmer on Friday, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created, the force said.

"Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March will also land and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer," Indian Army said.

"In the next two to three days, we are expecting more citizens to come back to India. We have prepared new facilities at places including Jodhpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Chennai and Deolali where we can quarantine these people," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said earlier in the day.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

The disease, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally.

India has reported over 73 cases of infection. Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 11:07:17 IST

Tags : Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus, Iran, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Symptoms Of Coronavirus