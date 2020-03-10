AIFF postpones final round of Santosh Trophy football tournament in wake of coronavirus outbreak
New Delhi: The final round of the Santosh Trophy 2019-20, scheduled to be played in Aizawl, has been postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
This comes after an health advisory issued by the government with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has written to all the state associations who have qualified for the final round of the championship, informing them of its decision.
"As AIFF is more concerned about the safety and health of all the players and officials involved, it has decided to postpone the matches of the final round of the NFC for the Hero Santosh Trophy to be held from 14th to 27th April in Aizawl, Mizoram to later dates," the country's apex football body said.
"AIFF will be monitoring the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and decide on the fresh dates, which will be communicated to all the participants in due course," the letter stated.
Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 11:23:26 IST
Tags : AIFF, All India Football Federation, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, Indian Football, KickingAround, Santosh Trophy
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Holi in the time of Coronavirus: Whether it is safe to play and precautions that can be taken if you do
-
Number of coronavirus cases increase to 43 in India; three-year-old, parents from Kerala with history of travelling to Italy among those infected
-
Coronavirus myth busted: Bleach gargles and drinking miracle mineral solution will not prevent COVID-19