After-sales services company Onsitego launches fund to support employees, service partners during lockdown period

After-sales services company Onsitego recently announced the ‘Onsitego Cares Fund’ initiative, introduced for financial assistance to employees and service partners facing distress during the time of lockdown.

Any employee or service centre staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in need of funds, can make use of the ‘no questions asked’ Onsitego Cares Fund.

The company is extending interest-free funds of up to Rs 12 lakh to select service partners that can be repaid anytime. Service centre staff can write to the email ID provided to them mentioning the name and reason why they would like to use the fund. Onsitego will then process the payment within 24 hours without asking any questions.

For employees, it is providing a total grant of Rs 10 lakh. Employees earning under Rs 40,000 are entitled to an amount of up to 7 days of pay. Onsitego says that this is not an advance against salary and that employees who use this fund will not have to repay later.

Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Mahipal, CEO of Onsitego, said, “We are happy to support our teams and partners during this turbulent time. We have created a fund which would be of help to those who have been affected, directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 and need financial support."

The Onsitego Cares Fund will be available to employees and service partners across the country till the lockdown is discontinued by the government.

Onsitego is India's leading after-sales services company, transforming the ownership experience of consumer devices and appliances by delivering consistent and predictable post-purchase services.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 21:16:18 IST

