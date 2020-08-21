Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found
When men use urinals, aerosols can reach their thigh within 5.5 seconds as compared to the toilet flush, which takes 35 seconds to reach slightly higher.
A new Chinese study of the COVID-19 coronavirus has found that it can potentially be transmitted by the cloud of aerosol triggered when a public urinal is flushed.
The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, says wearing a mask should be mandatory even in public washrooms.
Earlier studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted by faeces and urine.
Scientists from Yangzhou University in China simulated and tracked virus-laden particle movements when urinals are flushed. "We used a method of computational fluid dynamics to model the particle movement that occurs with the act of flushing," said the study's co-author Xiangdong Liu.
According to the researchers, flushing a urinal involves an interaction between gas and liquid interfaces, resulting in a large spread of aerosol particles released from the urinal.
The simulations performed by the scientists revealed that the trajectory of the tiny particles ejected by flushing a urinal "manifests an external spread type, with more than 57 per cent of the particles travelling away from the urinal."
Also Read: Flushing the toilet can fling a cloud of Coronavirus aerosols up to 91 centimetres into the air, infecting another user
They said when men use urinals within a public restroom, these tiny particles can reach their thigh within 5.5 seconds when compared to the toilet flush, which takes 35 seconds to reach slightly higher.
However, according to Liu, particles from urinals "show a more violent climbing tendency. The climbing speed is much faster than toilet flushing."
Since urinals are used more frequently within densely populated areas, the researchers pointed out that particles will travel faster and farther, posing a serious public health challenge.
The study underscored the importance of wearing a mask in public places, especially in restrooms.
"From our work, it can be inferred that urinal flushing indeed promotes the spread of bacteria and viruses," Liu said.
"Wearing a mask should be mandatory within public restrooms during the pandemic, and anti-diffusion improvements are urgently needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he added.
Also Read: What do you do when you need to use a public bathroom during the Coronavirus pandemic?
also read
Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage
The bubble mystery could be the 'missing link' in understanding why some patients weren’t getting enough oxygen.
WHO urges all countries to join COVAX to ensure everyone has access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine will be allocated in two phases with all countries getting doses simultaneously while the second phase will take each countries' threat level into account.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players
Athletes not holding employment are facing constraints due to the pandemic, impacting them adversely. Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000.