Ab workout part 2: 6 lower ab exercises to shed belly fat

So, you have performed a workout to strengthen your upper abs and felt the ‘crunch’. Getting the stomach sculpted into achieving abs or even getting rid of belly fat, however, is another challenge altogether, as achieving that is considerably harder for some people. But with these exercises, you can see yourself moving towards the expected results soon.

But before going any further, it is necessary to understand the muscle part we are going to train. The lower ab muscles, or the lower rectus abdominis, are located between the upper abs and the pubic bone, and rises up to the connective tissues, or linea alba, halfway up the navel.

Isolating lower ab exercises from the upper abs is mostly done to achieve better results in less time. Most gyms would see patrons resorting to stomach or ab exercises as an afterthought, and get a few sets of crunches in, which doesn’t do anything to the lower abs. To achieve a flat stomach, muscles in the lower part of the stomach must be worked on with variations of different exercises.

Performing exercises for the stomach may not seem the most difficult when compared to lifting weights, but it is better to practice these movements in the presence of a physical trainer who can guide you by correcting your technique and form, wherever necessary.

Here are a set of exercises specifically targeted towards toning the lower abs:

1. Leg raises

The leg raise is one of the most common exercises performed to tone the lower stomach region. The free upwards movement of the legs without lifting the upper body is, in theory, the reverse of the crunch, and helps in creating resistance in the lower rectus abdominis.

Equipment required: A mat or a flat bench.

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 15-20 reps each

Intensity: Low (beginner)

How to do it

Lie down on your back on the ground or a mat, or on a bench.

Stretch your legs out and put your hands underneath your lower back for support.

Raise your legs in a vertical direction without bending them at the knees.

Lift your lower body till your hips and hamstrings are fully stretched.

Bring your legs down slowly to return to the starting position, without making them touch the floor for maximum effect. This is one rep.

Tip: Slow and controlled movements are the best way to get the maximum out of the exercise. Do not touch your feet to the ground until you have finished the number of reps in a set. With time your core will become stronger and you will be able to increase the intensity by lifting up the hips after raising your legs at the top of the movement as well.

2. Russian twist

The Russian twist is a workout that allows you to tone your core, the lower rectus abdominis, shoulders as well as the hip flexors. Performing this exercise with the right form enables you to get the desired outcome in a few weeks. This exercise mainly targets your obliques (the muscles to the side of the abs) and lower abs to give you a ripped appearance all around the stomach.

Equipment required: None

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 20 reps each side

Intensity: Low (beginner)

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your legs slightly bent. Lean back a little so your upper body and the legs form a V-shape.

Hold a weighted object with your hands close to the chest, or just keep your hands to the centre for balance.

Start twisting your torso from side to side while pausing at the centre each time. This is one rep.

Tip: Grab a dumbbell or a kettlebell to increase the intensity of the exercise. You can also use a compact household object like a heavy book. Once you have mastered the movement, you can try doing the exercise by keeping your feet suspended in the air.

3. Vertical leg crunch

Similar to the basic crunch or the exact opposite of a leg raise, the vertical leg crunch helps you burn the extra fat around the belly and tone your abdominal muscles. This exercise strengthens the core, increases the intensity of the basic crunch and improves metabolism by targeting the entire rectus abdominis.

Equipment required: A mat

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

Intensity: Intermediate (Experienced trainee)

How to do it

Lie down on the floor facing upward, and keep your hands behind your head or on your chest.

Extend your legs above the floor at a 90-degree angle with slightly bent knees.

Start lifting your upper body without moving the arms. Do not let your spine get off the floor.

Do not dig your chin into the neck while going up. This will interfere with your breathing.

Slowly return to the resting position by lowering your shoulders and head. This is one rep.

Tip: Use a mat or a soft surface to guard your spine and to avoid back strain.

4. Reverse crunches

Experts recommend mastering the primary variation of the exercises before starting complex versions. Once you have mastered the standard crunch, move you can try ‘reversing’ it. The reverse crunch requires more strength and stamina to train your core. This puts tension on your abs for a longer period of time to maximize the results.

Equipment required: None

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity: Intermediate (Experienced trainee)

How to do it

Lie down on the floor with your legs bent at the knee, and raised at a straight angle.

Contract your lower stomach region and curl your thighs up to the chest, and aim to lift your hips for the extra squeeze on the torso.

Hold the position for a moment and return to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: If you are unable to lift your hips off the ground, try to elevate your tailbone first. As you gain more confidence and strength, increase the reps and aim to lift your hips and the lower back a few inches off the ground. You can also try this exercise with an elevated bench.

5. Leg raise twist

This exercise works as a remedy to lose belly fat around the tummy. It will not only sculpt your core muscles but will also improve the flexibility of your hip flexors. The leg raise twist is an excellent variation of the leg raise exercise that targets most of the lower abdominal and the outer obliques (muscles to the side of the abs).

Equipment required: None

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity: Advanced (professional or experienced)

How to do it

Lie on your back, raising the legs straight up like in the vertical leg crunch.

Your arms should be extended outward on both sides in line with the shoulders and flat down on the ground.

In a movement mimicking car wipers, lower both your legs together to either side while holding them at the lowest position for a couple of seconds.

Come back to the vertical position and repeat the movement without letting your feet touch the ground on either side.

Tip: Tightening your abs throughout the movement can help you get the most out of this exercise. Do not let your palms or back to move off the floor. While twisting the legs, make sure to keep your torso planted on the floor, while only moving the legs.

6. Scissors

Another extremely effective core and lower ab exercise, scissors use the resistance of your legs raised off the floor and by mimicking the movement of a pair of scissors. The ‘scissor’ movement can be performed in different ways, and it is a good idea to practice both.

Equipment required: None

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity: Intermediate (experienced trainee)

How to do it

Lie down on the floor and raise your legs about a foot off the ground with a slight bend at the knees.

Keep your hands under your hips for additional support.

Keeping your core tightened, move both your legs sideways to criss-cross each other, with the right going above the left and vice versa repeatedly.

You can also move the legs vertically, up and down repeatedly.

Tip: In order to get the maximum out of the exercise, do not let your feet touch the ground until the completion of a set.

Lower ab exercises can be intense, tiring yet extremely rewarding in your quest to get a toned and well-shaped stomach. No stomach exercises are complete without working on banishing the fat in your belly, which is also considered to be the most stubborn.

These six exercises can be performed in any order or combination and can be limited to 3-4 out of them in a day at a time. They can be combined with other upper ab exercises or completed separately and can be tailored according to your workout plan. Patience, however, remains key in achieving the desired results, just as no workout is complete without a proper diet to necessitate the effects.

