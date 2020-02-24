A broken heart can be helped by a positive outlook and OTC painkillers - but don't rush to the pharmacy just yet

Having your heart broken can be devastating. Losing a person you love dearly can fill you with loneliness and take over every aspect of your life. Other than the pure, straightforward grief, there may also be regrets, disappointments and anger. You may even replay past episodes and wonder what you could have done differently or recall times you felt slighted or let down.

With all the medical advancements that help us deal with most of our physical aches, is there also a way to blunt some of this emotional pain and help us move on with our lives?

Is time the only healer?

Largely, yes, but there is another approach that is now being discussed for when the heartache becomes unbearable. A study published last year in the Annals of Behavioural Science suggests that taking acetaminophen (like crocin) and practising forgiveness can reduce social pain and make people more positive. Social pain is commonly defined as emotional pain resulting from rejection from a loved one or a group of people.

While this may sound strange to some, the research adds to a growing literature on the emotional effects over the counter (OTC) painkillers have on us. While they are usually used for treating mild aches and pains, their action pathway is still not fully understood. When drugs are approved, they are checked for effectiveness in reducing symptoms and safety - so the emotional component of commonly used drugs is not conventionally studied.

What does previous research say?

A 2013 study showed that those on acetaminophen thought more positively about their deaths compared to those on placebo. Research prior to that had shown that taking acetaminophen for three weeks reduced social pain. On the flip side, other research has shown that the drug also lowers empathy in people. What this mix of results suggests is that the drug regulates emotional extremes - it has the ability to weaken feelings of excessive happiness or sadness. Because of this tendency, previous researchers have said that the drug can push people into a more ‘psychologically insulated state’.

What were the findings of the recent study?

A total of 42 healthy adults were recruited for the study conducted by UCLA. They were divided into groups that took acetaminophen, an inert placebo or no drug. Those on acetaminophen were given a 1,000 mg tablet twice a day for three weeks. All the participants were required to answer a daily survey consisting of questions about their emotional state.

The study found that those that took the painkiller and were highly forgiving (based on survey questions asking about past friendships or lovers) saw an 18.5% reduction in social pain compared to the others.

Why does acetaminophen appear to have an effect on emotional pain as well?

The latest research is suggesting that physical and emotional pain is modulated by similar biological pathways. Acetaminophen may reduce brain activity associated with emotional pain. While this study did not conduct brain imaging, previous studies have shown reduced activity in the insula in response to taking acetaminophen. The insula is involved in the pain pathway and damage to the insula can cause people to react less to extreme circumstances.

This is still an emerging field and more research needs to be conducted on the overlap of physical and emotional pain.

As for forgiveness, studies on mindful acceptance have shown that accepting situations as they are without judgement gradually reduces stress and anger associated with those situations. This study seems to suggest that any therapy needs to be combined with a forgiving approach for it to be the most effective.

In conclusion, a warning

Of course, this does not mean that you should take a painkiller every time you feel sad. Far from it! Higher doses of acetaminophen can cause liver damage and gastrointestinal issues. The research is not in an advanced enough stage to make any recommendations yet.

If you are going through a tough time, like an especially bad break up, lean on your friends and take the time to introspect. While it is a very challenging time, it is also a time of growth and you will learn things about yourself you never did before. Reach out to a therapist or medical professional if things don't start getting better soon.

