A beginner’s guide to tantric sex: Forming a deeper connection and having better orgasms

Tantra, as well as tantric sex, have been around for thousands of years, which is probably why it is interpreted in many different ways now. The essence of tantra seems to remain the same, though - it literally means “weave” but the practice of it aims to provide an understanding of the body, mind and soul and better communication between the three.

When applied to sex, the claims are that it can raise you to a higher level of intimacy and, in turn, have you experience multiple and/or stronger orgasms. It is also believed to help deal with any shame associated with sexual activity and process sexual trauma.

The benefits don’t end here but it’s important to remember that tantric sex isn’t just a one-time deal - you won’t receive any of the benefits immediately. You’ll get the hang of it with time, so you need to adopt it as a lifestyle to benefit from it.

How to have tantric sex?

Take out time: You can’t practise tantric sex if you’re short on time. Don’t plan this for when you’re tired and want to go to bed early or when you’ve just woken up and running late for work. Plan to try it on a weekend, when you have no errands to run and no friends to meet. Go in without any expectations.

Set the scene: As a beginner, the environment will make a difference. Change the sheets, clean up any mess in your room and get some candles and dim lighting ready. It’ll also be helpful if you put all devices away or turn them off at least. You want no distractions for when you’re in the zone.

Focus on movements: Your mind needs to be present in each and every movement. If you move your hand to touch your neck, focus on every sensation that small touch creates. Don’t get impatient. Tantra is a journey and you’re supposed to value each second of the practice equally.

Do it alone: Tantric sex isn’t just for couples - you can even practice it alone. Connecting with your body and understanding its needs is essential to having a good sex life. Touch yourself, take your time and remember - having an orgasm isn’t the goal here. That’s just a bonus if you get there. The main aim is to be present, breathe deeply, massage your body and feel more at home with your body.

Do it with a partner: If you want to practise tantric sex with your partner, sit in front of them on the bed and gaze into each other’s eyes. It is up to you whether you want to start naked, remove your clothes during or keep them on the entire time. Try to breathe in sync with them, maybe just keep a hand on each other’s chest as you do this. Once in sync, explore each other’s body with your hands. Don’t just focus on the genitals - touch can be arousing in many other places. Go about discovering their bodies like you’re doing it for the first time. Hug each other and feel the energy flow between your bodies. Again, remember, sex is optional at this point. Orgasms aren’t the goal. Go slow, take your time, let the energy build between the two of you. Fully immerse yourself in the experience.

Who is tantric sex for?

Tantric sex is a great idea for anyone who seeks to understand their body better. A deeper connection with your own self - mind, body and soul - can be developed through this practice. If you often feel hesitant and unsure of yourself during sexual activity, this practice can help you find your sexual energy. If you’re someone who likes to experiment or if you are having trouble with orgasms, tantric sex can be helpful. Others who might benefit from it are couples who wish to have sex for a longer duration as well as those who want to build greater intimacy.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 20:12:16 IST

Tags : Better Sex, Intimacy, NewsTracker, Sexual Health, Stronger Orgasms, Tantra, Tantric Sex