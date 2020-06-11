85% of COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal were those who returned from India, claims Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that 85 percent of the people tested positive for coronavirus in the country are those who returned from India.
His claim comes in midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims after Kathmandu released a new political map laying claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.
Nepal has recorded 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,364. At least 15 people have died due to the disease, according to the health ministry. Province No. 2 situated in southern Nepal bordering India has the highest number of cases.
The Oli government is facing criticism from various quarters over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to critics, despite the over two-month-long lockdown, the coronavirus infections and deaths are increasing in the country. Thousands of people are kept in quarantine facilities near Indo-Nepal border areas. However, those quarantine centres are becoming COVID-19 hotspots due to a lack of basic sanitation facilities.
"85 percent of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal are those who returned from India," Oli told Parliament while responding to questions by lawmakers.
Oli said that with the start of the movement of people from India, the number of coronavirus cases doubled in just one month in Nepal.
In April–May, only 7,400 Nepalese had come from India. However, in May-June, 222,000 people returned from India, he said, adding that now every day 7- 8,000 people are coming back from India.
"As a large number of people returned from India, which was beyond our expectation, we could not manage them well. Now the number of infected people has crossed 4,000," the prime minister said.
He said many people returned from India on jam packed trains and buses and several of them might have contracted the virus during their travel.
Oli said 14,454 Nepalese abroad have contracted the virus and 127 died in 13 countries due to the infection.
The ties between India and Nepal came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on 8 May.
Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.
Oli said the death toll from the coronavirus is very low in the country. He attributed it to Nepalese people's strong immunity system due to their food habits and the good treatment facility provided by his government. He said the government has taken "effective" measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
"We have increased our facility to 5,000 coronavirus tests per day. 1,06,000 tests have been conducted so far. Besides, the government has allocated 45 dedicated hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. At the local level, 3,000 health workers have been deployed to collect swab and conduct coronavirus tests. As many as 3,200 health workers have been assigned for contract tracing across the country," he said.
The government has created 3,767 quarantine facilities with the capacity to accommodate 2,35,500 people. Over 11,000 health workers have been deployed in these facilities. A total of 53,000 women health volunteers have been deployed for generating awareness about coronavirus across the country, the prime minister noted.
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 08:44:56 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, covid19 In Nepal, covid19 Patients, India, Nepal, Nepal Coronavirus, Nepal covid19 Cases, Nepal PM, Nepal-India, PK Sharma Oli
Trending
-
Coronavirus outbreak may lead to rise in paranoia, depression and other mental health disorders, suggest studies
-
American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus
-
Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six common and dangerous mistakes you may make while wearing a face mask
-
Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis
-
Life after lockdown: Six precautions you can take while using public transport to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs