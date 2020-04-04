80-yr-old US man's 'social distance dance-off' with granddaughter during COVID-19 outbreak melts hearts around the world

The novel coronavirus has prompted everyone to practice social distancing, but during this unprecedented situation some have come up with creative ideas to have fun.

In one such case, an 80-year-old man and his 6-year-old granddaughter have found an interesting way of spending time together.

Marvin Neely and his granddaughter Kira Neely live across the street from each other in Nashville, Tennessee. They usually play with each other, but due to the lockdown they can’t spend time together.

In order to overcome this phase, the duo decided to have fun together by performing daily dance-offs across the street.

Sherrie Neely, Kira’s mother, shared a video of the dance on Facebook. The video has garnered over a million views and more than 31,000 reactions, eliciting many users to drop heart emojis in the comment section of the video. Some of them wrote that they loved the bond between the grandfather and the granddaughter.

"She was very much up for the challenge and had her game face on and my dad of course immediately embraced it," Sherrie was quoted as saying by Good Morning America.

Sherrie said that her dad Marvin would do anything her daughter would ask for, adding that she was surprised to see how good he was at dancing.

Marvin and his wife Gayle started living separately, they moved across the street, after their granddaughter was born.

Kira's mother said that the granddad would take her stroller every morning for a walk when she was a baby. He even attends her school events.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 09:05:50 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis In US, Coronavirus In Us, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak In US, COVID-19, Dance, Dance-Off Social-Distancing, NewsTracker