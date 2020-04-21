8 tips to manage your weight during the lockdown

Many of us depend on facilities like the gym, swimming pool, sports centres, etc., to stay fit and healthy. And though we may miss them, we haven't obviously been able to access these facilities since the nationwide lockdown began on 25 March 2020.

Even physical activities that are possible within the neighbourhood — like running and going for a walk — are not advisable at this time. Not to mention, running with a face cover on may be very uncomfortable, too.

Not having access to these activities can not only lead to weight gain but also cause stress and anxiety because of the disruption in routine. These feelings, in turn, could trigger unhealthy eating habits - which, again, can contribute to weight gain.

And while the lockdown isn’t forever (just two more weeks to go), staying healthy during this time is essential - having a healthy immune system is the key to battling COVID-19 in case you do catch the infection. Here’s what can get you back on track on your fitness journey:

1. Indoor workouts

Staying home does not mean you can’t stay active. It’s definitely an adjustment, but there are many exercises you can do in the comfort of your bedroom or anywhere in your house where there is some open space. You can use a carpet or a large towel if you don't have an exercise mat at home, and get started.

2. Try virtual classes

Many gyms and fitness instructors have shifted to working from their social media handles - they stream live classes and publish tutorials regularly to keep you active and excited about working out.

3. Improvise

Look around you - you can turn so many things into workout equipment. Fill up two plastic bottles to use as one-kilo dumbbells. Use the steps in your home to get a great cardio workout. There are many other hacks you can try - you just need a little bit of creativity and will.

4. Find chores that make you sweat

Many of us have the added work of maintaining the house during the lockdown. And guess what? This can be a great thing for your workout. Sweeping the floor takes effort and definitely burns calories - so does mopping, cleaning the windows and doing the dishes. So kill two birds with one stone and add (or count) that in your daily workout routine.

5. Healthy diet

If you were on a special diet before the lockdown began, it has probably already gone out of the window by now. But that doesn’t mean you have to lose hope - you can still maintain your weight (and even lose some if that was your goal) by doing a few simple things in addition to your exercise routine.

6. Portion control

Portion control the most basic rule of weight management and loss. There are many supply issues at this point for you to be able to control what you eat - but how much you eat has always been in your hands. Your daily calorie burn has obviously gone down - adjust your calorie intake accordingly.

7. Cutting out junk

As long as you have junk food in the house, the temptation to consume it can be strong in such times. So either eat it as an occasional reward for yourself or cut it off completely by giving away what you have and not buying more. It’s not going to be easy, we know, but you can always munch on some healthy snacks like nuts and seeds when you feel the urge.

8. Start a food diary

When it comes to your diet, ignorance is not bliss. Start keeping a note, manually or with the help of an app, of what all and how much you eat during the day. At the end of the day, calculate how much your total consumption was, whether you fulfilled all of your daily requirements of vitamins and minerals and write down suggestions for the next day. It’s basically like grading your own report card.

