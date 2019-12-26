8 more reasons to eat cheese (in moderation) this season

From the stretchy gooeyness of mozzarella cheese to the umami of Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings, there are many reasons to love good cheese.

Add to that the fact that most cheeses are surprising healthful, and you have a delicious combination of great taste and mindful eating.

Sounds too good to be true?

Consider the cheddar cheese: 100 grams of the semi-hard cheese has 34 grams of fat, 23.3 grams of protein, just 2.4 grams of carbohydrates, 707 milligrams of calcium, 654 milligrams of sodium, 458 milligrams of phosphorus, 3.6 milligrams of zinc as well as vitamins A, B2, B9, B12, E, and K, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

If you still need more convincing to bring out your cheese platters this winter, read on to know 8 health benefits of different types of cheese:

1. Cheese has bioactive peptides that reduce obesity risk and may even lower blood pressure.

Cheese is made by adding active bacteria to milk. The active bacteria (usually lactic acid) produces bioactive peptides which prevent inflammation and promote good health.

Research shows that bioactive peptides reduce obesity risk, and are natural antioxidants.

Bioactive peptides are also thought to function as natural ACE inhibitors, to lower blood pressure. One caveat, though: most types of cheese have a high sodium content, so people with high blood pressure should consult with their physicians and check the sodium content in cheese before buying.

2. Cheese is loaded with calcium.

Ever heard that cheese is good for your teeth and bones? There’s research to support the claim, too. A grown-up needs about 1000 milligrams of calcium a day. A 10-gram block of cheddar cheese gets you to about 70 milligrams, and a similar quantity of gouda takes you to about 66 milligrams of calcium. By comparison, a glass of milk gives you about 250 milligrams. And 100 grams of lettuce contains roughly 33 milligrams of calcium.

3. Cheese contains conjugated linoleic acid which helps in weight loss.

Research shows that conjugated linoleic acid or CLA, found in meat and dairy products including blue cheese and cheddar cheese, can help in weight loss.

CLA has also been found to promote good health by preventing type 2 diabetes - research shows that calcium in milk products helps reduce insulin resistance.

Research suggests that some types of CLA may even reduce cholesterol build-up in the arteries.

4. (Some) Cheeses are probiotic

Fermented cheeses - like cottage cheese and parmesan - can contain active cultures of lactic acid bacteria that can promote good gut health.

5. Cheese can help build muscle.

Protein-rich foods combined with resistance exercises like lifting weights builds muscle, increases basal metabolic rate and helps in sustainable fat loss.

6. Cheese is low-carb.

And if you pick cottage cheese over the others; it is also low-fat. A hundred grams of the soft, white cheese contains nearly 80 grams water, over 11 grams of protein, 4.3 grams of fat and 3.38 grams of carbohydrates. Plus, it contains 0.43 micrograms of vitamin B-12 - roughly 17% of the recommended daily intake of 2.4 micrograms per day.

7. Cheese contains natural antioxidants that keep blood vessels ship-shape.

Recently, research at an American university showed that eating cheese could minimise damage to blood vessels from eating more salt. The researchers attributed this to antioxidants present in cheese.

8. Cheese is a source of vitamin K2.

Important for proper clotting of blood and good bone health, vitamin K2 occurs naturally in animal food sources like soft cheeses. Studies have also linked vitamin K2 with reduced risk of coronary heart problems.

As with any food, it’s important to eat cheese in moderation. Medical practitioners say that most benefits of cheese are lost in pizzas and other fast-food where it’s combined with trans fats and refined carbs. Instead, a simple snack of cheese with a little bit of fruit can be full of good health and a treat for the senses.

For more information, please read our article on Cottage Cheese.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 19:31:17 IST

