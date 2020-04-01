7 tips to stay physically and mentally healthy while working from home

We’re one week into the lockdown and many of us are realizing that work from home isn’t as easy as it seemed before. The change in routine upsets your whole workflow and finding a balance between work and personal life can be challenging. Here are a few simple tips that can help you stay physically and mentally healthy while working from home:

1. Separate your workspace and personal space

This is an important boundary to set. Working from your bed can be very tempting but it can disrupt your output. Pick a chair and table or even a laptop desk if possible. Designate this space as your office. Let everyone in the house know not to disturb you if you’re in this space.

2. Plan your meals the night before

Work is hectic, working from home can often be even more hectic. And the one thing you can’t afford to do is forget to eat timely healthy meals. You never know what work is going to pop up when - just be on the safe side and plan your meals the night before. Even if you want to prepare the food on the day itself - know what you have to do, whether the ingredients are there and if anything needs to be soaked or ordered.

3. Do 30 minutes of cardio before starting work

The lockdown and working from home means that you’re not walking at all these days. But you can’t use that as an excuse to not get your daily cardio in. Staying fit is of even greater importance now than before - in case you do get sick, it’ll make it much easier for you to recover if you’re in good health. So find an at-home cardio workout video, play it every morning when you wake up and follow the instructions. You can even just dance or do yoga by yourself if you prefer. The point is to stay active. (Psst - If you're cleaning the house early morning, you can cut your morning cardio by half.)

4. Take breaks as you would in office

The office environment is different and demands a different behaviour. You move around, you talk with your colleagues, you go to lunch and you take coffee breaks. Just because you’re working in physical isolation doesn’t mean you still can’t take those social breaks. So put a coffee meeting with your team (and even others occasionally) on the calendar daily and video chat with them from your home as you sip. Catch up, ask about how they’re dealing with the lockdown, if there's anything they need help with and share a joke or two.

5. Put your trust in to-do lists

There’s nothing better than to-do lists for an organized day. Keep a notebook handy all the time and jot down the tasks as they come in. Check them off when they’re done. If you remember something you need for the house or any new chores, keep a separate home section in your notebook for that too. This way, nothing will slip through the cracks and you’ll be able to stick to your daily routine much better.

6. Have a balcony setup

You can’t go out but if you have a balcony or an area that sees a lot of sunlight, put a chair there. You can work from this spot for an hour or two every day. A change of location and some sunlight can do wonders for your mood and energy levels. If you don’t want to leave your designated workspace, make a habit to at least open the doors and windows for better air circulation before you log in.

7. Walk while you talk

There's no reason to stay glued to your chair during work hours. Whenever you’re on brief calls, get up and start walking in your room. If you are in a position to make suggestions, ask if you can do standing video calls or fitness challenges - like one person challenging the other to recite monthly targets while doing a plank, then that person challenging a third person, and so on.

