7 simple exercises to get rid of a double chin

We always believe that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder... But a chiselled jawline couldn’t do much harm, could it?

A double chin either appears as a sign of ageing or when there is fat accumulation around the platysma muscle. The platysma is a sheet of muscle that covers the base of the chin and front of the neck. People have been turning to botox and other facial surgeries and treatments to deal with a double chin and get a perfect jawline. But what if you can naturally tone your chin?

Here are seven simple exercises that you should give a try:

1. X-O

Sit with your back straight and your shoulders relaxed. Pronounce the letters X and O one after the other 10-15 times. While saying X-O, stretch your facial muscles and contract them to their limit. Then take a break and repeat the same exercise 3-4 times.

This exercise involves the muscles in the chin, cheeks, and jaws.

2. Kiss the sky

Tilt your head back and face the sky (or ceiling). Now pucker your lips as you would for a kiss. Feel the tension in your neck. Hold the position for 5 seconds and then release. Repeat it 5 times.

3. Tongue press

Keep your back straight and tilt your head back again as you did in the previous exercise. Hold this position and press your tongue firmly to the roof of your mouth. You will feel a tightening of the muscles in the front of your neck. Now, while keeping your tongue in place, lower your chin till your chin touches the front of your neck. Repeat this exercise 10-15 times.

4. Blow the balloons

If you’ve blown balloons for a party, then you must know it actually puts a lot of pressure on your cheeks and chin. To do this exercise, just sit on a chair with a straight back and keep on blowing air in a balloon for 10 seconds. Relax for 30 seconds and repeat the exercise 5-6 times.

5. Smile wide

This exercise is the simplest of all, as all you need to do is smile. Smile with your clenched teeth and try to stretch the corners of your lips as wide as possible.

Now push your tongue against the roof of your mouth, gradually increasing the pressing force. Continue the exercise for 5 seconds and then relax for 3 seconds before trying it again. Repeat the exercise 5-6 times.

6. Stick that tongue out

Sit with your face straight, open your mouth wide and stick out your tongue as far out as possible for 5-8 seconds and repeat 2-3 times after taking breaks. This helps in stretching the muscles of the neck.

7. Chin jut

Sit with your back straight. Tilt your head back and look towards the sky. Pull your lower jaw forward (you might feel the muscles of the neck stretching) and hold the position for 5-8 seconds. Get back into the starting position and relax for 3 seconds before doing it again. Repeat the exercise 5 times. This exercise stretches the muscles in the chin and the front of the neck.

Do a mix of these exercises daily for best results.

For more information, please read our article on How to reduce face fat.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 20:42:22 IST

Tags : Chin Exercises, Double Chin, Face Exercises, Face Fat, Getting Rid Of Double Chin, Neck Exercises, NewsTracker, Signs Of Ageing