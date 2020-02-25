7 myths about height increase that need to be cut short right now

Standing tall and strong in a crowd can make you more noticeable, attractive and appealing - or so the world believes. A good height is usually linked to popularity and yes, it does make a good first impression. And that’s why most parents, and even kids themselves, are worried about attaining a good height - which is, usually, at least above 5 feet. And if your child gets closer to 6 feet by the time they’re 18 years old, even better, right?

What you need to know is that height increase basically comes down to two things: growth hormones and growth plates. Growth plates or epiphyseal plates are a type of cartilage located near the end of your long bones, and these stop growing around the age of 18-19 years. The same roughly goes for growth hormones too.

According to a study published in the Annals of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism in 2018, exercise, sleep and nutrition play a vital role in height velocity in children. This is well-known, and so parents try several methods to increase this height velocity in growing children. Quite a few of the methods and ideas about height increase that have gained popularity over the years have no scientific backing and will make absolutely no difference to the height growth. Here are some such myths about height increase that need to be busted right now.

Myth 1: Height growth stops soon after you hit puberty.

Fact: This one affects women more than men because the idea that you won’t grow tall after you get your first period can be quite daunting for young girls. The fact is that puberty, whether in boys or girls, does not completely dictate your height velocity. If your body continues to release growth hormones, you will grow taller. A study published in the Western Journal of Medicine in 2000 actually proved that girls can grow taller by 3 inches or more after puberty, and this post-menarche height increase is greater in girls who start menstruating early.

Myth 2: You need to drink lots of milk to grow taller.

Fact: Now, this one exists because milk is supposed to be rich in vitamin D and calcium, which are well known to improve bone health - which in turn can help you grow taller. Makes sense right? Wrong. Milk isn’t the only source of these two vital nutrients. Green leafy vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, eggs, nuts, soybeans and fish are also loaded with these (and more) nutrients that increase height.

Myth 3: Your genes alone determine your height.

Fact: Genetics do play a significant role in your height, and no, your genes are not in your control. But the other significant factors that determine your adult height are actually in your control and you can definitely regulate them. These include a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, right posture, a regular exercise routine, proper sleep and hormonal balance.

Myth 4: Lifting weights will stunt your height.

Fact: No, lifting weights will not affect your height at all. However, there are some exercises which do compress your spine, like squats and overhead shoulder press. Stay away from these exercises and any other that can injure your spine. That apart, you could do exercises that help your spine stretch.

Myth 5: Height-increasing insoles can help you grow taller.

Fact: There’s an alternative medical practice called reflexology, which claims that triggering some pressure points on your feet will increase your height. And so, reflexological insoles that apply pressure in just the right spots have become quite popular, especially in telemarketing circles. However, these are not backed by science or modern medicine, and there isn’t enough data to prove that just using these insoles can increase anybody’s height.

Myth 6: Height surgery is a safe way to grow taller after 18.

Fact: In this surgery, the leg bones are cut and a lengthening device is implanted to help your bones grow longer. This is an invasive, expensive and very risky surgery. Some of the issues this type of surgery can cause are neurological injury, vascular injury, joint luxation, muscle contractures and axial deviation.

Myth 7: Drinking coffee can stunt your height.

Fact: No, drinking coffee does not affect your height. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, having 3-4 cups of coffee (or 400mg) per day is fine for adults. The reason why this myth came about is that caffeine consumption close to bedtime can hinder your sleep pattern, and getting enough sleep is very important to grow taller. If you're under 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends you have no more than one cup (100mg) of coffee a day.

For more information, read our article on Growth Hormone Deficiency: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020

