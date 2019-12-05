7 homemade face packs for winter that protect your skin from the side-effects of pollution

We already know a number of ways in which pollution can affect our health. But that isn’t where it ends - pollution can also be the cause of many skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, etc. It even contributes to skin ageing! Combined with the start of the winter season, it’s basically the worst time for your skin. Even if you manage to avoid the more serious conditions, your skin might still be dry, itchy, and irritated. The cold weather and low humidity levels leave the air dry, which then steals moisture from your skin.

Glowing plump skin can seem like a distant dream during these times. But thankfully, our kitchens are equipped with everything we need to achieve it, despite the odds. Give your skin some much-needed TLC with these simple homemade face masks.

1. Coffee mask

Ingredients: 1 tbsp. each of coffee grounds, cocoa powder, honey and milk

Method: Mix all ingredients in a bowl to form a paste. While the smell may be tempting, apply the mask to your face. Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Frequency: You can use this face pack once a week.

Benefits: Coffee prevents acne and stimulates blood flow, brightens the complexion and decreases puffiness. Cocoa powder is a rich antioxidant and so repairs damaged skin.

2. Curd face pack

Ingredients: 2 tbsp. curd, 1 tbsp. honey and a pinch of turmeric

Method: Mix all the ingredients and apply them on to your face and neck. Rinse it off after 20 minutes.

Frequency: You can apply this pack twice a week.

Benefits: Curd is rich in lactic acid and alpha-hydroxy acid which helps in the removal of dead skin cells. Honey helps in soothing the skin and turmeric acts as an antibacterial agent, preventing acne.

3. Honey mask

Ingredients: 1tbsp. each of honey, rosewater and lemon

Method: Mix the ingredients and apply it to your face and neck. Leave it on to dry for 10 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water.

Frequency: You can apply this face pack two-three times a week.

Benefits: Honey has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, so it prevents acne and simultaneously soothes the skin. Rosewater helps in toning the skin. Lemon juice brightens your skin.

4. Avocado and honey face pack

Ingredients: 2 tsp. mashed avocado, 1 tsp. honey and 1 tsp. rosewater

Method: Mix all the ingredients and apply them to your face and neck. Rinse it off after 10 minutes.

Frequency: You can apply this pack once a week.

Benefits: Avocado pulp has an abundance of antioxidants like B-carotene and lecithin that help moisturise your skin. Honey helps in soothing the skin.

5. Papaya and milk face pack

Ingredients: 1 ripe papaya, raw milk

Method: Mash the papaya and add a small amount of milk to make a thick paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck. Once dry, wash it off with cold water.

Frequency: You can apply this pack thrice a week for visible results.

Benefits: Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which helps in the removal of dead skin cells, thus rejuvenating the skin. Milk helps in cleansing the pores and also soothes the skin.

6. Aloe vera and sandalwood face pack

Ingredients: 2 tbsp. fresh aloe vera gel, 1 tsp. honey and 1 tbsp. sandalwood powder

Method: Mix all the ingredients well and apply all over your face and neck. Rinse with water after 15 minutes.

Frequency: You can apply this mask twice a week.

Benefits: Aloe vera has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties; it soothes and moisturizes the skin. Sandalwood powder helps in preventing acne and also reduces signs of ageing like dry skin and wrinkles.

7. Rice flour face pack

Ingredients: 1tbsp. rice flour, 1 tbsp. oatmeal and 2 tbsp. honey

Method: Mix the ingredients and apply them all over your face and neck. Rinse after 20 minutes.

Frequency: This pack can be applied once a week.

Benefits: Rice contains ferulic acid and allantoin, which work as a great natural sunscreen. Rice flour also has anti-inflammation properties, which can soothe sunburns. Oats contain saponins which are natural cleansers, they help remove the dirt and oil that clogs the pores.

