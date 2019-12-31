7 home remedies for chapped lips

One of the most popular New Year's Eve traditions is the midnight kiss. It comes as no surprise then that you might suddenly realize that your lips aren't looking as plump and peachy as you would like them to.

If you have the notion that cold weather could be the only reason behind your constantly chapped lips then you’re mistaken. Yes, it might play a role, but no lip balm or miracle remedy can prevent or treat your chapped lips if your body is dehydrated. Hydration is an essential part of any beauty regimen.

Some other possible medical conditions could result in cracked, roughened lips too.

Reasons behind chapped lips:

Cold and dry weather

Continuous licking of lips

Ingestion of spicy foods

Sun damage

Smoking

Medications like statins (given to lower the cholesterol) and chemotherapy drugs

Medical conditions, including hypothyroidism, vitamin B complex deficiencies, low zinc and iron levels and inflammatory bowel conditions like Crohn’s disease

The best way to prevent chapped lips is by providing them with the hydration and nourishment they’ve been depriving them of. Other than cases of underlying medical conditions, chapped lips can be prevented and made supple again with some wonderfully simple home remedies. Let’s have a look at some easily available ingredients that could be used to prevent and treat chapped lips.

1. Aloe vera

What to do: Scoop out the gel after cutting the aloe leaf sideways and apply the gel on your lips. Leave it on overnight.

How does it help: Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infections and bind moisture to the lips. It has high antioxidant properties so it also prevents skin damage.

2. Coconut oil

What to do: Mix 1-2 drops of tea tree oil/neem oil with coconut oil and apply it on your lips. Repeat as required.

How does it help: Coconut acts as the best lubricant as it contains healthy fatty acids that provide the lips with the oils they need. Adding essential oil speeds the healing of the lips and prevents them from further infection.

3. Green tea

What to do: Dip the tea bag in hot water for less than a minute and then apply it to your lips for at least 5 minutes.

How does it help: Green tea contains antioxidants and tannins that help in the healing of dry and dehydrated lips. It further relieves the burning sensation experienced due to the dryness.

4. Honey

What to do: Apply a thin layer of honey and then apply a layer of vaseline on top of it. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wipe it off with a damp tissue.

How does it help: Honey acts as a humectant (reduces the loss of moisture) whereas it’s antibacterial property helps in preventing infections. Vaseline or petroleum jelly softens and moisturises the lips and also locks the moisture in.

5. Shea butter or ghee

What to do: Apply shea butter or ghee directly onto your lips and leave overnight.

How does it work: Shea butter and ghee contain essential fatty acids (omega-3 fatty acids) that deeply condition and nourish dehydrated skin.

6. Sugar and olive oil

What to do: Mix the sugar with the olive oil and don’t let it dissolve. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture. Wash the scrub off with lukewarm water. Repeat this only once a week.

How does it work: Scrubbing helps in getting rid of the dry and flaky skin present on the lips. Scrubbing with sugar also regulates blood circulation thus helping in revealing the natural lip colour. Olive oil helps in providing moisture to the lips.

7. Lemon juice and honey

What to do: Mix a small amount of honey with lemon juice and apply that mask onto your lips. Rinse with lukewarm water after 10 mins. This can be repeated 2-3 times a week.

How does it work: Lemon has natural bleaching and exfoliating properties, so it helps in getting rid of the chapped skin. Honey moisturises and nourishes the lips.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 11:43:40 IST

Tags : Chapped Lips, Dehydration, Dry Lips, Home Remedies, Homemade Lip Balms, Lip Care, NewsTracker, Skincare, Winter Skincare Tips