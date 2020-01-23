7 Healthy and delicious breakfast ideas for your weight loss diet

“Breakfast like a king”, the old proverb says and there's a good reason for it. It is the first meal of the day, and it is preceded by an overnight fast - the longest natural fasting period of the entire day. Breaking that overnight fast means that you should be eating the perfect breakfast every morning, bursting with the goodness of fibre and protein-rich foods.

But you already knew this, didn’t you? What’s probably news to you is that having a high-quality breakfast doesn’t just set you up for the day but also kick starts your weight loss diet every morning. How you eat through the day can be decided by how you breakfast, and if you want to lose weight the healthy way, then regulating your food intake throughout the day is very important.

The Big Breakfast Study published by the Wiley Nutrition Bulletin in 2018 revealed that the human metabolic rate is at a peak early in the morning, so the calories you consume in the morning are more efficiently utilised than the ones you ingest in the evening. The study explained that a good breakfast didn’t just enhance weight loss, but also helped maintain energy balances throughout the day and kept cardiovascular and metabolic diseases at bay.

Need any more reason to have a healthy breakfast every morning? In case you’re confused about how to make your breakfast healthy every day of the week, then here are seven deliciously healthy options for you.

1. Quinoa poha

We’re sure you’re familiar with the flattened rice breakfast popular all over India, and it’s quite healthy as it is. Flattened rice or poha is, after all, rich in protein, carbohydrates and fibre. But if you want to make it even healthier (and trendier) you could try replacing the flattened rice with cooked quinoa. Keep the other trimmings the same though. Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies, onions, peas, carrots, peanuts, curry leaves and coriander leaves will add to the flavour of this quinoa poha, make it more wholesome and nutritious too.

2. Oats idli

There’s a reason why people from Tamil Nadu start their day with a plate of idli and sambhar. Both these dishes are very nutritious and a steamed dish like idli is also simple and healthy. But you can give it an even healthier twist by making the idlis with oats instead of rice. Pair the oats idli with a light sambhar prepared with the best of seasonal veggies, and you’ll have a heartwarming, healthy breakfast.

3. Smoothie bowl

These are so trendy, stunning and utterly healthy that they’ve taken over on social media as the perfect treat for everyone who is health-conscious! A thick and fruity smoothie is poured in a bowl and topped with fruits, nuts and seeds. There are so many variations you can try with this breakfast option by trying seasonal fruits and berries (try a mango smoothie in the coming summer), nuts and seeds from your pantry and a good boost of yoghurt. With a breakfast option that’s so versatile, how can you ever get bored?

4. Overnight oats

Rolled oats, chia seeds, yoghurt, milk, fruits and nuts — and barely any effort on your part — that’s the beauty of overnight oats. This nutrition-packed breakfast can be prepared and refrigerated from the night before, which means you need to do next to nothing in the morning to have this healthy breakfast while on the go. Make sure you top the overnight oats with a wide range of healthy toppings, including granola, fresh fruits and lots of nuts and seeds.

5. Spinach and mushroom omelette

Nothing says breakfast like eggs. And who doesn’t love a good omelette first thing in the morning? Eggs are packed with protein anyways, and you can totally give them a good boost by adding chopped spinach and mushrooms. Both ingredients are rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium and copper, and these are nutrients that you need to maintain energy levels and keep issues like anaemia at bay.

6. Oatmeal pancakes

If you’re craving pancakes for breakfast but don’t want to indulge for the fear of adding to your waistline then oatmeal pancakes are the way to go. These are easy to prepare, and apart from oatmeal, yoghurt or milk, and eggs, you can add fruits instead of sugar. The natural sweetness and tartness of fruits like bananas, blueberries, strawberries, etc will make the pancakes more indulgent yet healthy. Instead of topping the pancakes with sugary syrup or whipped cream, go with honey, maple syrup, fresh fruits and nuts.

7. Morning grains bowl

Having whole grains early in the morning can give you all the fibre, protein, B vitamins, minerals and antioxidants you need to have a good day. In case you’ve never heard of this healthy vegan breakfast option, here’s what it’s all about. You can cook any choice of whole grains — quinoa, brown rice, amaranth (rajgira), buckwheat (kuttu), pearl millets (bajra), finger millet (ragi) and sorghum (jowar) — the night before. In the morning, just add yoghurt or honey (depending on whether you want a sweet breakfast or a savoury one) along with your choice of toppings, from fruits, veggies, eggs, chicken, herbs, nuts and seeds.

For more information, read our article on a Diet chart for weight loss.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 13:37:47 IST

Tags : Breakfast Ideas, Diet Tips, Healthy Breakfast, Healthy Food, NewsTracker, Weight Loss Breakfast, Weight Loss Meals