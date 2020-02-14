6 yoga asanas that will give your confidence the ultimate boost

Be it while facing an interview or an exam, while giving a presentation at work or a performance on stage, the one thing that you absolutely need is confidence. If you lack it, stress, anxiety and even depressive disorders are likely to plague you.

One of the most wholesome ways of giving your confidence levels a good boost is yoga. Practising yoga regularly can improve focus, clarity of mind, flexibility and posture while also strengthening your body. It’s the perfect way of relieving stress and instilling a sense of empowerment - and that’s everything you need to increase your confidence level.

Here are a few yoga asanas you should practise to give your confidence that much-needed boost.

1. Balasana or child’s pose

This relaxing seated pose gently stretches your muscles and relieves pain, stress and fatigue simultaneously.

Kneel down and straighten the top of your feet on the ground. Sit by lowering your hips onto the heel of your feet and with your knees placed slightly or hip-width apart (whichever you are comfortable with).

Raise your arms slowly and gently bend your entire upper body forward from the hips.

Once your forehead touches the ground, gently press your chest on the thighs.

Hold this position for a minute.

Place your palms near your shoulders and gently sit up.

2. Adho mukha svanasana or downward dog pose

While stretching the entire body, this asana also works as a great stress-buster. You will definitely feel more energized after doing this one.

Get on the floor on your hands and knees. Your thighs and arms should be perpendicular to the floor, and in line with your hips and shoulders respectively.

Exhale, shift some of your weight onto your arms and feet and lift your knees away from the floor while balancing on your toes.

Keep your knees slightly bent and push your hips towards the ceiling.

Exhale and straighten your knees and shift the weight onto your feet. Your heels should now be firmly placed on the floor if possible.

Activate your palms and use them to push your upper torso and head inwards, towards the knees.

Keep the head between your upper arms and hold this position for 1 to 3 minutes or as long as possible.

Release this position gradually and come down to your original position, then sit up slowly.

3. Anjaneyasana or low lunge

This asana gently stimulates all the abdominal organs while continuing with the relaxing stretch you did with the downward dog pose.

Move into the holding position of adho mukha svanasana.

Exhale, move your right foot forward and place it between your hands with the lower right leg perpendicular to the floor.

Keep the right knee fixed and move your left knee on to the floor (without touching it).

Inhale, move your torso upwards and gently sweep your arms up from the sides until they are perpendicular to the floor.

Slowly move your head back and shift your gaze to the ceiling. Gently push your tailbone towards the floor and hold this position for a minute.

Exhale and get back to the starting position.

Take a deep breath, exhale and repeat the pose with your left knee forward this time.

4. Virabhadrasana I or warrior pose I

This asana is meant to turn you into a spiritual warrior who fights ignorance with confidence. Virabhadrasana also stretches the muscles of the entire body and opens up the joints.

Inhale and stand straight. Exhale, and jump lightly to spread your legs about 3 feet apart.

Raise your arms up until they are perpendicular to the floor.

Inhale, turn your left foot 45 degrees to the right and your right foot 90 degrees to the right while aligning the heels of both feet.

Exhale, rotate your torso to the right. Inhale as you stretch your torso backwards slightly.

Exhale, bend your right knee over the right ankle while keeping the shin and your back perpendicular to the floor. Stretch out your arms and reach upwards while keeping your head neutral or towards your thumbs. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Inhale and slowly straighten your knee. Return both feet forward and release the arms while exhaling.

Take a few deep breaths, then repeat the same pose on the left side.

5. Simhasana or lion pose

Apart from relieving tension from the face and chest, and boosting immunity, Simhasana also makes you feel fierce and ready to face the world.

Kneel on the floor with your knees slightly apart and the upper side of the feet flat on the floor. The toes of both feet should stay in contact with each other.

Lean forward and place your palms on the floor between your knees. The fingers should point towards your body.

Straighten your arms fully, rest your body weight on the arms, and gently arch your back.

Tilt your head slightly back to feel the tension in your neck. Close the eyes and focus on the point between your eyebrows.

Inhale deeply.

Simultaneously open your eyes, mouth and stick your tongue out, stretching it towards the chin. Exhale through the mouth while doing this and make a “ha” sound.

You can do the inhalation and exhalation while making the “ha” sound three times. Relax after repeating this while sitting in the starting position.

6. Savasana or corpse pose

Nothing boosts confidence than mastering the art of relaxation, and this asana teaches you how to surrender and relax all the muscles of your body simultaneously.

Lie flat on your back with your arms slightly apart from your body, palms facing upwards.

Move your feet slightly apart to be comfortable.

Make sure your head and spine are in a straight line. Don’t let your head tilt or roll to either side.

Close your eyes, stop all physical movement and completely relax your body.

Focus on breathing naturally and let go of all consciousness over your body.

Hold this position for a while, the longer the better.

Regain consciousness of your body and gently release this posture to sit up.

